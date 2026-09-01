WATCH: Star player from RR and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s teammate wrecks HAVOC to stun Shah Rukh Khan’s team, scores joint-fastest century

Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Trinbago Knight Riders were edged out by nine runs by Guyana Amazon Warriors in their CPL 2026 match.

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Shimron Hetmyer was part of Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 season. (Photo: IANS)

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2026: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Trinbago Knight Riders were handed a nine-run loss (DLS method) by unbeaten Guyana Amazon Warriors in their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 match on Monday. The star of Warriors win was Rajasthan Royals and West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer.

The 29-year-old Windies southpaw smashed his second T20 century off only 40 balls with 8 sixes and eight fours to notch up the joint fastest century in CPL history. Hetmyer, who was retained for Rs 11 crore by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, scored 111 off 43 balls with 9 sixes and 8 fours to power the Warriors to 185 for 5 in 16 over in a rain-hit clash.

WATCH Shimron Hetmyer bring up joint-fastest century in CPL 2026 HERE…

The Knight Riders showed why they are one of the best PowerPlay bowling units in the tournament as they put the Warriors immediately on the backfoot with Akeal Hosein and debutant Lahiru Kumara dismissing Glenn Phillips and Shai Hope with only 19 runs on the board. Before the PowerPlay could be completed the rain came and the players were taken off for what would eventually be a lengthy delay with the Warriors 22 for 2.

The rain eventually passed and the game resumed. The reduction seemed to flip a switch in the Warriors batting and particularly Shimron Hetmyer on his 100th CPL appearance. After a few balls to bed back in, Hetmyer got moving and quickly brought up his half century. The Knight Riders have relied on excellent bowling from their experienced spinners this season, but their seamers have struggled and the contrast between the two was stark again here.

With the end of the shortened innings approaching, Hetmyer began exploding and took the unfortunate debutant Kumara for 30 in the 13th over. He now had a partner in crime as Romario Shepherd also found his range hitting and the two combined to smash 85 runs in the last 4 overs. It was a memorable occasion for Hetmyer anyway but he made it even more special when he equalled the fastest century in CPL history, bringing it up in just 40 deliveries. The Warriors ended on 185 for 5, with the DLS leaving TKR with an adjusted target of 182.

“Honestly, there wasn’t really much discussion inside, to be fair. We knew the uphill task we had – coming here and beating TKR in Trinidad. The plan was for us to just go back out with a positive mindset: if the ball is in your area, put it away; if not, try as much as possible to rotate the strike. From then on, the plan was really, really easy. I think the people in my life played a big part in that,” Hetmyer, who was announced as the ‘Player of the Match’, said at the post-match presentation.

“When I was away from the game after the first match, a lot of them came to me and said, ‘Just give yourself a few more balls. Just give yourself some time, and you can always catch up’. That’s something I’m trying to do now – staying out there as long as possible and seeing how much I can get when it comes to the slog overs at the end,” Hetmyer added.

The Knight Riders looked to push the tempo early on and started nicely before Sunil Narine fell to a spectacular one-handed catch on the boundary by Glenn Phillips that even took him by surprise. Narine and Colin Munro have formed a formidable opening pairing in recent matches but it wasn’t to be here as Munro fell shortly after to Mohammad Nabi.

TKR captain Nicholas Pooran’s blast goes in vain

TKR skipper Nicholas Pooran provided some much needed impetus and suddenly put the Warriors on the backfoot. He found seven boundaries, including four maximums, but Nabi got the big fish as Pooran found the hands of Quentin Sampson for 43. From there, the required run rate began to climb sharply and the Knight Riders had no option but to try and go big.

Wickets began to fall regularly with Jyd Goolie, Justin Greaves and Akeal Hosein all falling relatively cheaply. Alex Hales remained the Knight Riders only hope to give them any sort of chance. He smashed seven maximums in an excellent innings of 55, before his stumps were rattled by Shamar Joseph. Romario Shepherd with 24 to defend from the final over was able to so so comfortably and the Warriors kept their one hundred percent record alive.