WATCH: Star player from Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG picks 10 wickets to send big message to head coach Gautam Gambhir

A star player from Sanjiv Goenka's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) picked up 10 wickets in an intense match. Take a look and read the full story.

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Star LSG player picks 10 wickets

Star Indian player and one of the finest spinners of all time, Kuldeep Yadav achieved a big milestone in his career. He delivered the best spell of his career in England.

Nowadays, Kuldeep Yadav is playing for Yorkshire, he delivered an exceptional performance as he took 10 wickets in the match against Essex. After his brilliant bowling performance, the match ended in just three days, and it also helped his side to secure first place in County Cricket.

Kuldeep Yadav picks 10 wickets for Yorkshire against Essex

Speaking about his performance against Essex, Kuldeep took 10 wickets and conceded 120 runs with this performance. He bowled the best spell of his career in this match.

In Essex’s first innings, Kuldeep Yadav bowled 23 overs, where he took four wickets for 70 runs. Meanwhile, in the second innings, he took 6 wickets for 50 runs in just 16 overs. This impressive performance helped him to finish as the team’s most successful bowler in both innings.

Unbelievable turn Kuldeep Yadav pic.twitter.com/FSfpCMHp5h — Mukku (@Cric_Mukku) September 10, 2026

Not only this, he also showed a brilliant performance for Yorkshire with his bat. Kuldeep Yadav played a warrior innings for his side in the tense situation. Speaking about his batting performance, Kuldeep Yadav scored 36 runs off 94 balls. In his innings, he smashed four fours.

Kuldeep Yadav stars with the bat and ball as Yorkshire thrash Essex by an innings and 106 runs

His batting performance played a crucial role for Yorkshire against Essex as he gained an 83-run partnership with Dom Bess. When Kuldeep Yadav got a chance to contribute some runs with the bat, the team’s score was 281 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Meanwhile, his short but important innings helped Yorkshire to reach 364 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. Yorkshire were able to put 390 runs on the board.

If we discuss the key moments of the match, Yorkshire won the toss and batted first, scoring 390 runs. Dom Bess played an unbeaten inning of 80 runs. Adam Lyth also scored 62 runs. Matt Chrisley took five wickets and Shane Snater took three wickets for Essex. In response, Essex’s first innings was reduced to 171 runs, with George Bell contributing 64 runs. Dean Elgar, who scored 34 runs, was the team’s second most successful batsman. Kuldeep Yadav took 4 wickets and George Hill took 3 wickets.

After taking a lead of 219 runs, Yorkshire enforced the follow-on against Essex, and in their second innings, Essex were all out for 113 runs, giving Yorkshire a victory by an innings and 106 runs. Paul Walter top-scored with 48 runs. Kuldeep Yadav took 6 wickets and George Hill took 2 wickets.