WATCH: Star player from Shubman Gill’s GT created new WORLD RECORD, becomes first player to achieve THIS feat

England and Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has become the first-ever cricketer to hit 15000 runs in T20 format of the game.

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Jos Buttler was part of Shubman Gill's GT in IPL 2026 season. (Photo: IANS)

England vs Sri Lanka 2026: Former England captain Jos Buttler continued his consistent form in the T20 format of the game, following up his fine 80 in the first game with 30 off 16 balls in the second T20I match against Sri Lanka at the Sofia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday. Buttler’s knock set up England’s six-wicket win and helped him break a massive world record in T20 cricket.

Buttler, who was retained for Rs 15.75 crore by Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2026 season, became the first-ever batter to notch up 15000 runs in T20 cricket. He now has exactly 15000 runs in T20s in 528 matches at an average of 35.46 with a strike-rate of 147.46 with 9 hundreds and 107 fifties.

The England and GT wicketkeeper also surpassed West Indies legend Kieron Pollard to become the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket. Buttler has amassed his T20 runs across a wide range of teams and competitions, representing England, Lancashire, Manchester Originals, Manchester Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Somerset, Paarl Royals, Mumbai Indians, Sydney Thunder, Comilla Victorians, Durban’s Super Giants, Melbourne Renegades and England Lions.

WATCH Jos Buttler notch up 15000 T20 runs during 2nd T20I vs Sri Lanka HERE…

How do you bowl to Jos Buttler? Keep up to date ➡️ https://t.co/18znxFGwaK pic.twitter.com/FxmewWME5q — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 17, 2026

Buttler moved past West Indies great Kieron Pollard, who has 14,999 runs in 754 matches at an average of 31.71. He reached the landmark with a single off Eshan Malinga in the fifth over of England’s run chase.

He was dismissed soon after, caught behind by Kamil Mishara off pacer Dushmantha Chameera. England batter Tom Banton smashed an unbeaten 52 off 24 balls to complete the chase in a knock studded with 4 sixes and 2 fours.

England captain Harry Brook was finally dismissed for 23 off 8 balls with 3 sixes and 1 four after scoring 311 runs between his last two dismissals. After restricting Sri Lanka to 145/9 in 20 overs, England chased down the target in just 12.1 overs, finishing on 146 for 4. The victory extended England’s winning streak over Sri Lanka in T20Is to 14 matches.

“Tonight was a special performance, it was very clinical. They got off to a good start, but the way we dragged it back in the second half was outstanding. Jammo (Overton) bowling four overs straight through was never an easy task, and then Liam Dawson obviously the way that he reads the game is outstanding,” Brook said at the post-match presentation.

Dawson was named Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul. The third and final T20I will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, with England already having secured the series 2-0.