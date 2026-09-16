WATCH: Star player closes in on Rohit Sharma’s MASSIVE record, smashes 30 runs in one over in T20I game

Harry Brook notched up his second T20I century as England captain in his side's 119-run win over Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I at Rose Bowl in Southampton.

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England captain Harry Brook smashed 114 not out in 1st T20I against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. (Source: X)

England vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st T20: England captain Harry Brook continued his sublime run of form in T20I cricket, smashing his second T20I century as captain – 114 not out off 49 balls with 10 fours and six sixes to set up his side huge 119-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I of three-match series at Rose Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday. Brook carried on his tremendous run of form from the T20I series against England with successive scores of 79 not out, 95 not out and now 114.

The England skipper is now once century behind former India captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan’s Babar Azam to equal the record of most centuries by a captain (Test playing nations) in T20I cricket. Rohit had notched up three centuries in 62 innings as captain while Babar has 3 in 78 innings while Brook in comparison has a couple in 23 innings.

Brook went on to smash 30 runs in Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage’s second over – fifth of the innings – en route to his 42-ball century. The England skipper his 3 sixes and 3 fours in the over.

WATCH Harry Brook smash 30 runs in Dunith Wellalage’s over HERE…

Harry Brook takes 30 off the 5th over pic.twitter.com/Rd3gdTWGze — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 15, 2026

Brook, with two T20I centuries and 10 Test tons and three in ODI cricket is now the second Englishman after Buttler to have multiple centuries across all international formats. Wicketkeeper Buttler has two centuries each in Tests and T20Is and 11 tons in ODIs.

The other batters to have multiple centuries across all international formats are: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul (India), Babar Azam (Pakistan), Chris Gayle (West Indies), Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill (New Zealand) and Quinton de Kock (South Africa).

Brook’s shift to No. 3 after an indifferent run in this year’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues to pay dividends. In eight matches and innings in T20Is at number three, he has smashed 476 runs at an average of 95.20 and a strike rate of 200.84, with two centuries and fifties each.

In 69 T20Is for England, Brook has scored 1,646 runs in 60 innings at an average of 36.57 and a strike rate of 164.10, with two centuries and eight fifties.

Meanwhile, England batted first and century from Brook and Jos Buttler’s 80 in 44 balls, with eight fours and three sixes, took them to 254 for 4 in 20 overs. Sri Lanka, in reply, were skittled out for just 135 runs in 19 overs, with Sonny Baker (3/12 in four overs), Jamie Overton (2/20) and Liam Dawson (2/23) being the top bowlers for England.

“I thought we had an amazing night tonight. Communication once again was outstanding. If we’re being ultra-critical, we could probably get a few more runs here and there, take earlier wickets, but I thought the performance tonight was near perfect, and the communication once again from the changing room out onto the field was very good,” Brook said in the post-match press presentation.