WATCH: Star player who scored only 3 runs after being bought for Rs 72000000 in IPL auction, redeems himself with century in Duleep Trophy 2026 final, name is…

Ishan Kishan's East Zone team are 491 for 5 at lunch on second day in Duleep Trophy 2026 final against South Zone at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

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Kumar Kushagra (right) and Ishan Kishan put on 230 runs for 5th wicket for East Zone in Duleept Trophy 2026 final. (Photo: PTI)

South Zone vs East Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Jharkhand’s Kumar Kushagra thought he had hit the jackpot when as a 18-year-old he was signed up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.2 crore ahead of the IPL 2024 season. But Kushagra never managed to live up to his massive billing as he managed to score only 3 runs in 3 innings before being released by DC.

The Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter found a new lease of life when he was signed up by Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans at a much lower price tag of Rs 65 lakh ahead of IPL 2025 season. While he didn’t play a single match for GT in IPL 2025, he turned out in one match against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026.

But all that could change in the upcoming IPL 2027 as Kushagra is making all the right moves in domestic cricket. The 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter turning out for East Zone slammed a maiden century in Duleep Trophy tournament and that too in the final against South Zone, putting on a massive 230 runs with his captain and state-mate Ishan Kishan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Kushagra completed his 100 off only 128 balls with 5 sixes and 8 fours in his innings. It was his 6th first-class hundred in 36 matches with six fifties as well. Before the Duleep Trophy 2026 final, Kushagra had scored 2190 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 40.55 with a best of 266.

WATCH Kumar Kushagra complete his century in Duleep Trophy 2026 final HERE…

That moment when Kumar Kushagra brought up his A solid knock of 101(132) Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/KQf5Km69nk#DuleepTrophy | #SZvEZ pic.twitter.com/nB4euIQevy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 7, 2026

But Kushagra departed soon after, caught by CM Milind off the bowling of T. Vijay to be dismissed for 101 off 132 balls. It was South Zone’s only success throughout the first session of the second day of the final.

Ishan Kishan goes past 150 in final

At the other end, Jharkhand and Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Ishan Kishan continued his sparkling run with the bat in 2026 season. Kishan, who is also captain of East Zone, brought up a brilliant 150 off 204 balls with one six and 19 fours.

At lunch on the second day, Kishan was batting on 171 off 232 balls with 2 sixes and 21 fours in his innings as East Zone reached 491 for 5, adding 106 runs in the first session of play. It is Kishan’s 10th century in first-class cricket in 67 matches in his career with 19 fifties.

The Kishan and Kushagra partnership has put East Zone in the driver’s seat against South Zone in the final with the former eyeing a double ton in the title clash. In fact, it was this very pair who had power Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title last year.

While Kishan had scored 101 in 49 balls in the final against Haryana, Kushagra had blasted 81 in 38 balls with 5 sixes and 8 fours.