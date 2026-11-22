WATCH: Sunil Gavaskar’s big smile after Rishabh Pant’s hundred steals the show

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar's priceless reaction after Rishabh Pant smashed an explosive hundred against New Zealand.

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Sunil Gavaskar's priceless reaction after Pant smashed hundred vs NZ (Image - BCCI)

Sunil Gavaskar was smiling and clapping when Rishabh Pant made his hundred. A video of this time is seen by many people on social media. This is big news because Gavaskar had said bad things about Pant for playing bad shots in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Pant started the day with 55 runs and kept scoring fast. Anshul Kamboj was with him at the other end. The pitch was good for batting, and the bowlers could not stop Pant. He kept hitting the ball hard and also hit Glenn Phillips for a big six that went out of the ground.

Pant reached 99 with a reverse sweep. Then he hit the spinner for a six over mid-off to make his hundred in 135 balls.

After he made 100, Pant looked up and was happy. Gavaskar was clapping and smiling as the people on TV said good things about his play. Watch the video here:

Pant made 128 runs off 153 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes. His play ended when Rachin Ravindra caught him near the line off Nathan Smith’s bowling.

Pant also made a new record with his hundred. He became the first Indian keeper to make a Test hundred in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

Tough critic, but an even bigger admirer! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/omYeno8uIO — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 22, 2026

This was Pant’s first match since October. He had not played since he got hurt on his left side during the 2026 Irani Cup, where he was captain of Rest of India.

Gavaskar’s reaction was special because he had said bad things about Pant for getting out with bad shots in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“Stupid, stupid, stupid. You have got two fielders there and you still go for that. That’s a stupid shot. That’s letting your team down badly,” Gavaskar said.