Watch: Suryakumar Yadav swaps cricket bat for Baseball bat during inaugural MLBx event in Mumbai

The Mumbai event was actually Major League Baseball's first appearance across South Asia

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Suryakumar Yadav during Major League Baseball's event in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI/X)

India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav, who was outcasted from the team earlier this year, tried his hand at baseball along with statesman Shardul Thakur during the inaugural MLBx event in Mumbai on Saturday. The event, organised by Major League Baseball, brought together Indian cricketers, former baseball stars and softball players.

The event took place at the Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri. Suryakumar grabbed attention by hitting a home run, sending the crowd into celebration. The Indian captain was part of the New York Yankees team, which went on to win the competition.

Apart from Suryakumar and Thakur, Indian cricketers Jitesh Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Kashvee Gautam and Radha Yadav also took part in the event. They were joined by former MLB players Nick Swisher, Adrian Gonzalez, Jake Arrieta and Jonny Gomes, along with players from the Athletes Unlimited Softball League.

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The participants were divided into four teams named after well-known Major League Baseball franchises: the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox. Each team featured a former baseball player, an Indian cricketer and a softball player.

SKY × BASEBALL…!!!! Suryakumar Yadav showing his baseball skills during MLBx Mumbai ⚾ https://t.co/sGcqrCLiEJ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 25, 2026

Suryakumar teamed up with Swisher and softball player Rachel Garcia for the Yankees. Thakur and Radha Yadav represented the Cubs alongside Arrieta, while Jitesh Sharma joined Gonzalez’s Dodgers team.

The Yankees won the final against the Dodgers with 78 points to claim the title. The competition featured power hitting, accurate shots and catches, with teams earning points for their performances. Garcia was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

The event was part of MLB’s effort to introduce baseball to more Indian fans and build a connection between the two sports. Cricket and baseball share some similarities, with both involving a bat, a ball and the aim of scoring runs. However, the two games differ in their rules, equipment and playing techniques.

Suryakumar, who is also an MLB India ambassador, expressed confidence that baseball could grow in India. He pointed out that strength, core stability and powerful hitting are important skills for players looking to hit long distances in baseball.

Thakur also spoke about the similarities between the two sports but noted that baseball requires a different technique. He said he hoped the sport would become more popular in India.

The Mumbai event marked MLBx’s first appearance in South Asia. The format combines baseball and softball players with athletes from other sports in a short, fast-paced competition.