WATCH: T. Natarajan smashes 4 sixes in 14-ball 38 as India lose to UAE by 6 wickets in Hong Kong Sixes 2026

T. Natarajan smashes 38 off 14 balls with 4 sixes vs UAE in Hong Kong Sixes 2026. Video goes viral as India lose by 6 wickets despite Natarajan show.

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T. Natarajan smashes 4 sixes in 14-ball 38 as India lose to UAE by 6 wickets in Hong Kong Sixes 2026 (Photo: FanCode/X)

Team India suffered another massive defeat in the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 losing to United Arab Emirates by 6 wickets in their Group C match at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok on Friday, October 31. However, fast bowler T. Natarajan won hearts with his unexpected batting show.

The video of Natarajan’s batting is now going viral on social media. In the video shared by FanCode on X, Natarajan can be seen smashing four big sixes and three fours in his 14-ball 38-run knock.

Watch T. Natarajan’s 4 sixes special innings here.

T. Natarajan’s batting special that nobody saw coming #HongKongSixes https://t.co/yTx7k19ggi — FanCode (@FanCode) October 31, 2026

India’s top order collapses again

UAE captain Khalid Shah won the toss and decided to bowl first. India had a very poor start. Zahid Ali bowled a dream first over and removed both openers Nitish Rana (6 off 2 balls) and Rahul Tewatia for a duck.

In the second over, Shashank Singh (1 off 3 balls) also got out as India were struggling at 20 for 3 in 2 overs. Rahul Tripathi tried to fight back with a quick 24 runs off just 7 balls, which included one four and three sixes. But he also got out to Zahid Ali, who took 3 wickets for 32 runs.

After 5 overs, India were in deep trouble at 53 for 5, with just one wicket left in hand in this 6-over game.

T. Natarajan’s unexpected batting show

When everyone thought India would end below 70 runs, T. Natarajan came in and changed the game with his bat. Known for his yorkers, Natarajan showed his batting power.

He started with a boundary and then smashed Muhammad Zuhaib for two sixes and two fours in one over. In the last over, he hit two more sixes off Ansh Tandon. He was finally run out on the last ball of the innings after scoring a brilliant 38 runs off just 14 balls. His knock included 3 fours and 4 sixes.

Because of Natarajan’s innings, India reached 94 for 6 in 6 overs. For UAE, Zahid Ali was the Player of the Match with 3 wickets.

UAE chase down target in just 4.2 overs

Chasing 95 runs to win, UAE openers made it look very easy. Captain Khalid Shah and Ansh Tandon added 97 runs without losing any wicket.

Khalid Shah smashed an unbeaten 52 runs off just 14 balls, with 3 fours and 6 sixes. He completed his fifty in just 14 balls. Ansh Tandon supported him well with 39 not out off 12 balls, with 2 fours and 5 sixes.

UAE chased the target in just 4.2 overs with 10 balls to spare and won by 6 wickets. T. Natarajan, who shone with the bat, went for 43 runs in his 2 overs with the ball.

What next for India?

This was India’s second straight defeat in Group C. Earlier they lost to Pakistan. After losing to UAE, India’s losing streak continued as they also lost to England by 3 runs in the Bowl semi-final 2, despite Rahul Tripathi’s unbeaten 56 off 14 balls.

India will now play the 11th/12th place play-off match on November 1. UAE, on the other hand, qualified for the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Sixes Cup.