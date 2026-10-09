WATCH: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Joseph announces BIG reward for Washington Sundar, after winning gold for India in the Asian Games 2026

Star all-rounder Washington Sundar received a big reward from Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Joseph after winning a gold medal for India in the Asian Games 2026.

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Washington Sundar receives reward from Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Joseph

India all-rounder Washington Sundar was honoured by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for his role in India’s gold medal win at the 2026 Asian Games. Sundar received a cash reward of Rs 75 lakh at a ceremony in Tamil Nadu.

Sundar was part of the Indian men’s cricket team that won the gold medal at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. India beat Pakistan by 19 runs in the final on October 3 and won the gold medal for the second time in a row.

Sundar played an important role in the final. He bowled four overs and took two wickets while giving away 29 runs. His bowling helped India put pressure on Pakistan during the match.

The all-rounder also did well in the semi-final against Sri Lanka. He bowled three overs, took one wicket and also bowled a maiden over. Earlier in the tournament, he took two wickets against Japan.

Sundar has also been getting chances for India in recent matches. He was part of India’s ODI series against England in July. In one of the matches, he scored an unbeaten 52 runs from 63 balls. He also made useful contributions with the ball during the series.

His recent performances have made him an important player for India. Sundar can help the team with both his batting and off-spin bowling. His ability to contribute in different ways gives India another useful option.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced the Rs 75 lakh reward after India’s Asian Games victory. CM Vijay congratulated Sundar for his achievement and praised his contribution to Indian cricket.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay facilitated Washington Sundar for the Asian Games Gold Medal. He also awarded ₹75,00,000 to the Indian Cricketer. https://t.co/0AOYtFdI6p — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) October 8, 2026

Sundar will now look to continue his good form in the coming matches. With important international and domestic games ahead, the all-rounder will hope to stay fit and make more contributions for the Indian team.

His recent performances, along with his Asian Games success, have added to his growing importance in India’s plans across formats.