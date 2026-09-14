WATCH: Team India lifts bottle in celebration after not receiving trophy from Mohsin Naqvi

Team India celebrated their Women's Asia Cup 2026 triumph by lifting a bottle after reportedly not receiving the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Team India's viral 'bottle lift' celebration after Women's World Cup 2026

Like the Indian men’s team, the women’s team also chose not to take the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi after winning the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Kaur and her team beat Sri Lanka by 72 runs in Dubai to win their record eighth Asia Cup title. However, the celebrations were followed by a controversial moment when the Indian team reportedly refused to collect the trophy from Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

BCCI explains India’s decision as players celebrate Asia Cup win without trophy

As the Indian team maintained its decision, Naqvi left the venue without handing over the trophy. The players, however, continued their celebrations and enjoyed their historic victory.

The BCCI later shared a video showing Harmanpreet lifting a water bottle instead of the trophy while posing with her teammates. The players were all smiles and celebrating together after their big win. This was in line with the attitude of Indian men’s team during the 2025 Asia Cup after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

The BCCI later said that it had asked the Indian women’s team to take this stand because of the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. However, Saikia said the decision was made by the board and was not against the tournament, the players or the sport.

BCCI says trophy decision was taken due to current situation, not against players or tournament

“We had taken a conscious decision, considering all prevailing aspects, and our position had been communicated to the ACC in advance, that the Indian team would not participate in the trophy presentation under the circumstances,” Saikia told PTI.

“Given the circumstances and the sentiments prevailing in the country, the BCCI felt that it would not be appropriate for the team to receive the trophy in the proposed manner.”

“This was a firm institutional decision, reflective of the position we have maintained, and was not directed at the players, the tournament or the sport,” he added.