WATCH: THIS former star player from MS Dhoni’s CSK creates new WORLD RECORD at age of 47 with…

Former CSK star player Imran Tahir has become the oldest bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in T20 cricket at the age of 47 years.

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Imran Tahir was part of Chennai Super Kings team from IPL 2018 and 2021. (Photo: IANS)

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Kings CPL 2026: Former South Africa and Chennai Super Kings leg-spinner Imran Tahir, created a new world record in T20 cricket – claiming a five-wicket haul at 47 years of age. Guyana Amazon Warriors captain Tahir scalped 5 for 17 to bundle out St Lucia Kings for 119 in a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 match at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday.

Tahir broke his own record (among Test playing nations) to become the oldest bowler to claim a five-wicket haul at the age of 47 years and 166 days. The CSK star, who played under MS Dhoni from IPL 2018 to 2021, held the previous record at the age of 46 years and 148 days back in 2025.

WATCH Guyana Amazon Warriors captain Imran Tahir claim a five-wicket haul HERE…

The Guyana Amazon Warriors returned to winning ways with a hard-fought four-wicket victory over the St Lucia Kings at the Providence Stadium. The defeat brought the Kings’ preliminary-round campaign to a close with eight points from four wins, leaving them in fourth place. They will now have to wait on results elsewhere to determine whether they can hold on to a playoff spot.

The Kings were dismantled by a brilliant spell from Warriors captain Imran Tahir, who claimed 5/17, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz made an immediate impact on his CPL debut for the Warriors with 3/13.

“I’ve been waiting that for a long time, to be honest with you. But for me, I think my role is obviously to contain in the middle. I am an attacking bowler, you know, the wickets come, I don’t mind. But I think my son, he’s the main guy who’s been pushing me. He keeps telling me, Daddy, one more year, one more year, and you need to play with me. So it’s obviously kind of motivation I want to give it to him, and all the youngsters who are watching me around the world,” Tahir said in the post-match presentation.

Tahir played his final season in IPL in 2021 and ended up with 82 wickets in 59 matches at an average of 20.76. The IPL 2019 season with CSK was his finest one with 26 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 16.57.

Opting to bat first, perhaps taking note of how the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons had attacked the Warriors the previous night, the Kings adopted a more cautious approach during the Power Play. Kamil Pooran, however, provided the early impetus with a positive start.

Dwaine Pretorius made the breakthrough for the Warriors, trapping Tim Seifert lbw, but the Kings still reached 51/1 at the end of the Power Play and appeared to have a clear plan for navigating the innings.

However, getting through the opening phase against the Warriors’ spin attack has proved one of the toughest challenges of CPL 2026. With Mohammad Nabi having departed the attack, Mehidy Hasan Miraz joined Tahir, and the transition was seamless.

Miraz picked up where Nabi had left off, as the pair ripped through the Kings’ top and middle order, completely dismantling the platform they had built. Overs 11 and 12 brought another wicket apiece for Miraz and Tahir as the Kings’ innings unravelled in emphatic fashion.

Obus Pienaar offered some late resistance, battling his way to an important 35 before falling to Romario Shepherd as the final wicket. By then, however, the Warriors’ bowlers had blitzed through the Kings, who were bowled out for just 119.

In reply, the Warriors were determined to take their time and avoid falling victim to the demons of the pitch. Having been undone by a brilliant bowling display from the Falcons the previous night, they adopted a cautious approach and reached just 23/1 at the end of the Power Play.

A nervous tension swept through Providence Stadium as the Kings sensed a remarkable fightback. But Quentin Sampson had other ideas. The young batter exploded into action, launching Chase for two sixes and a four from three consecutive deliveries to release the pressure and swing the momentum firmly back in the Warriors’ favour.

His astonishing unbeaten 37 from just 11 balls completed the Warriors’ comeback and secured a crucial four-wicket victory. The result sends the Warriors back to the top of the CPL standings, with two matches still in hand, while the Kings must now watch the remaining results closely and hope they fall their way.