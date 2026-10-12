WATCH: Tilak Varma completes major landmark in 3rd T20I vs West Indies, becomes 5th Indian to achieve THIS feat

Team India vice-captain Tilak Varma completed his 50th catch in 68 T20I matches in the third game against West Indies in Indore on Sunday.

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Tilak Varma (left) in action during 3rd T20 match vs West Indies in Indore. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs WI 2026 3rd T20: Team India vice-captain Tilak Varma was dismissed through a bizarre run-out for 28 off 16 balls in the 3rd T20I vs West Indies at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. In spite of that, the Indians managed to beat the Windies by 14 runs and get a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series.

But Tilak Varma made up for his failure with the bat with his brilliant out-fielding under pressure in the third T20I matches. The Indian fielding which has been struggling over the last year and dropped crucial catches in the second T20I in Ranchi as well, put up a much-better show defending a target of 224 runs.

Tilak Varma, after he completed the catch of Keemo Paul off the bowling of Arshdeep Singh, completed his 50th catch in T20I cricket. The Mumbai Indians batter achieved this feat in 68 T20I matches and became the fifth Indian cricketer to record this achievement.

Other Indian cricketers to achieve this feat are Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli.

Here is a list of Indian cricketers with most catches in T20I cricket…

Name Catches Rohit Sharma 65 Hardik Pandya 64 Suryakumar Yadav 58 Virat Kohli 54 Tilak Varma 50

Tilak Varma, who was retained for Rs 8 crore by Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026 season, had scored 44 not out and 51 not out in his last two innings in T20I cricket – against West Indies and Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 gold medal match.

WATCH Tilak Varma completed his 50th catch in T20I cricket HERE…

Twin strikes of huge importance ✌️ How good was Arshdeep Singh in that over? Updates ▶️ https://t.co/0ve4uDWSIn #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ | @arshdeepsinghh https://t.co/LqAOOcQA3H — BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2026

“First of all, thank you for mentioning that about the Asian Games and World Cup. It always feels good whenever I hear about that. And right now, yes, God has been really kind to me. And right now, my form is also going really good,” Indian T20I vice-captain told the broadcasters ahead of the match.

Tilak has notched up 1791 runs in 68 T20 matches at an average of 44.77 with a strike-rate of 146.92 with 2 hundreds and 10 fifties.

“And definitely, if you see, the way I finished that last match (was) terrific. But at the same point, again, we are focusing on our basics. Let’s see how it goes, and right now my form is good,” Tilak Varma had said before the 3rd T20I match.

Addressing the shift in his batting position from the top-order to taking up responsibility of finishing games in the middle order, Tilak Varma said, “Honestly, I haven’t played much at No. 4. You know, as our coach said, every batsman after… The openers are only fixed. Other than that, everyone keeps rotating. But I always say, batting up the order was my strength before, but now I got used to it since the World Cup.

“During the World Cup, I was batting at five and six. So from there, I was practising how I could finish the game from there. So mentally and in practice also, I have really worked hard. And yes, at the right moment, I have already said before that God is really kind, and yes, everything is going well,” he added.