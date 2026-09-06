WATCH: Tilak Varma sledges Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with ‘vice-captain’ remark in Duleep Trophy 2026 final goes viral

Tilak Varma’s on-field exchange with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Duleep Trophy final caught attention after a stump-mic moment.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Tilak Varma exchange words during Duleep Trophy 2026 final. (Photo: X)

A lighthearted moment between South Zone skipper Tilak Varma and East Zone vice-captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was one of the talking points on day one of the Duleep Trophy final in Chennai. The conversation was picked up by the stump microphone and quickly caught the attention of cricket fans.

The Duleep Trophy final is being played between East Zone and South Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. East Zone captain Ishan Kishan won the toss and elected to bat first on Sunday.

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi made an attacking start and looked comfortable against the South Zone bowlers. He joined Abhimanyu Easwaran at the top of the order, with the pair putting together a 100-run opening stand in the first 15 overs.

Sooryavanshi was particularly aggressive against India pacer Mohammed Siraj. The youngster took the experienced fast bowler on and struck two fours and a six in one over, quickly moving towards another half-century.

He eventually scored 44 runs from 37 balls, including five fours and one six, before his promising innings came to an end.

Tilak Varma’s comment caught on stump mic

With the East Zone openers putting South Zone under pressure, Tilak Varma looked for ways to break the partnership. During the passage of play, the South Zone captain approached Sooryavanshi and was heard saying on the stump microphone, “Kya yaar ye vice-captain?”

Tilak Verma vs Vaibhav Suryavanshi. pic.twitter.com/YIDfgF0qps — Ishan’s Fan (@Ishanworld32) September 6, 2026

The comment appeared to be a light-hearted attempt to put the young batter under pressure. The exchange did not turn into a serious confrontation, with reports noting that the two were later seen laughing.

Sooryavanshi falls after quickfire knock

Soon after the exchange, Sooryavanshi’s innings came to an end. Left-arm pacer Chama V Milind dismissed the teenager for 44, denying him another half-century in the competition.

Sooryavanshi had earlier made headlines in the tournament by scoring 92 in the semifinal against Central Zone and becoming the youngest batter to score a half-century in Duleep Trophy history.

Viral moment grabs attention

The stump-mic clip of Tilak’s comment quickly circulated on social media, adding another talking point to the Duleep Trophy final.

While some fans questioned the decision to sledge a 15-year-old, others viewed the exchange as normal on-field banter. Anyways that brought some drama to an otherwise solid start from East Zone as Sooryavanshi once again showed his attacking approach against a quality bowling attack.