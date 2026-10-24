WATCH: Tilak Varma’s 25-ball fifty, Naman Dhir fireworks help India beat NZ by 4 wickets in 2nd T20, take 2-0 lead

Tilak Varma smashed an unbeaten 51 off 26 balls as India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the 2nd T20I. Naman Dhir scored 31 off 17 balls to help India take a 2-0 series lead.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/watch-tilak-varmas-25-ball-fifty-naman-dhir-fireworks-help-india-beat-nz-by-4-wickets-in-2nd-t20-take-2-0-lead-8538906/ Copy

India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets in 2nd T20I at Hagley Oval (Photo: BCCI)

India produced a remarkable comeback to defeat New Zealand by four wickets in the second T20I at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. Tilak Varma led the recovery with an unbeaten 51 off just 26 balls, while Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy made valuable contributions to help the visitors chase down the target of 181 with one ball remaining.

The victory gave India a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series after they had already chased down 226 in the opening match.

Tilak Varma leads India’s stunning comeback

India’s chase appeared to be falling apart when Mitchell Santner removed Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel in the 11th over, leaving the visitors struggling at 70/5. However, Tilak held his ground and kept India’s hopes alive with an attacking innings under pressure.

The left-handed batter reached his half-century in just 25 balls and finished unbeaten on 51. He struck six fours and a six, getting boundaries at important stages to stay in line with the required run rate.

Scoop, smash, swivel – Tilak brought out the full range and kept the boundaries flowing! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd T20I LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/c4sfZ9caCJ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 24, 2026

Nitish Kumar Reddy supported him brilliantly, remaining unbeaten on 26 off 13 deliveries. The pair added an unbeaten 69 runs off just 30 balls for the seventh wicket, turning the match around when New Zealand looked firmly in control.

You never write #TeamIndia off. . Tilak Varma and NKR turn the game on its head, pulling off a stunning win when it seemed all but lost! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd T20I LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 24, 2026

Naman Dhir adds fireworks with 31 off 17 balls

Naman Dhir also played an important role in India’s chase, scoring 31 runs off 17 balls. In his innings, he struck a four and three sixes to give India the momentum they needed after losing wickets in quick succession.

Naman Dhir launches Ferguson into the stands with a clean, powerful strike! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd T20I LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/15bCz73Hm2 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 24, 2026

Dhir attacked the New Zealand bowlers and kept the scoreboard moving alongside Tilak. However, Santner ended his innings in the 15th over, with Glenn Phillips completing the catch.

Santner finished with impressive figures of 4/21 in four overs, but New Zealand could not stop India’s late charge. Reddy then took responsibility in the closing stages and hit the winning runs with a double towards deep backward square leg off Jacob Duffy.

Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs rescue New Zealand

Earlier, New Zealand posted 180/5 after recovering from a difficult start. The hosts had slipped to 41/3 before Glenn Phillips and Bevon Jacobs built a crucial 116-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Phillips top-scored with 70 off 43 balls, hitting four fours and four sixes. Jacobs added 58 off 46 deliveries, striking five fours and a six to help New Zealand reach a competitive total.

India’s bowlers made early inroads, with Arshdeep Singh claiming two wickets for 33 runs. Prince Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also took wickets, but the partnership between Phillips and Jacobs gave the hosts a strong platform.

Despite Santner’s four-wicket haul, Tilak and Reddy guided India home in a thrilling finish. India now lead the five-match series 2-0.