WATCH: Tim Seifert turns the final clash against India one-sided in Hamilton

Tim Seifert's brilliant knock gave a major boost to New Zealand in the fifth T20I match against India. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Tim Seifert's brilliant knock against India in 5th T20I (Image - X)

IND vs NZ, 5th T20I: The fifth and last match of the T20I series between India and New Zealand has been completed. The result of the match went in the hosts’ favor as the Kiwis displayed an incredible performance, which guided them to a convincing victory over India. But, Shreyas Iyer’s side still seal the series by 3-2.

New Zealand’s players delivered their absolute brilliance to make this match a one-sided game. In the chase of 192 runs, New Zealand’s star player and opening batter, Tim Seifert played a destructive innings for his side. Seifert targeted the Indian bowling lineup to make things easy for the rest of the players to chase the target easily.

Discussing more about his innings, Tim Seifert scored 93 runs for his side off 50 balls. In this match-winning knock, Seifert smashed 11 fours and 5 sixes, at a strike rate of 186.00. His attacking approach and early charge put massive pressure on the Indian team.

50 up for Tim Seifert, and what a way to get there! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 5th T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/5uWisKtsnb — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 1, 2026

Things were made more difficult for Team India. Afterwards, New Zealand’s key player, Glenn Phillips, stepped up at the crease. Phillips provided big support to Tim Seifert, which gave a major boost to the Blackcaps at the crucial stage of the game.

After arriving at the crease, Glenn Phillips displayed his excellence for the host, who he had been presenting for New Zealand since the beginning of the series. Speaking about his innings, Glenn Phillips played a 65-run innings off 38 balls, which included 8 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 171.05.

The duo of Glenn Phillips and Tim Seifert made things more challenging for the men in blue as scalping wickets was getting more difficult for them. Their attacking approach and winning mindset helped New Zealand to seal the last game for the visitors, who were ruling this series and ended the series on a positive note.

India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I playing XI:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy