WATCH: Two dropped catches help Sanju Samson smash 21-ball fifty in 2nd T20I vs West Indies

Sanju Samson is moving to a good score as two dropped catches by West Indies' fielders helped him to get a major boost in the second T20I of the series.

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Sanju Samson's impressive batting performance vs WI in 2nd T20I

IND vs WI, 2nd T20I: The second match of the T20I series is being played between India and West Indies as the match is going to be an important one for both sides will try to defeat each other to win this clash at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

India vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match Playing 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav

West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph

West Indies won the toss and decided to bowl first in this match. Like the last match, the Men in Blue continued to begin their innings with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma in this match as well. Since the beginning of this match, both batters continued to display their attacking gameplay as Abhishek Sharma started smashing the boundaries to dominate their rivals in this match.

Abhishek Sharma started targeting the Windies’ bowling lineup. Speaking about his innings, Abhishek Sharma managed to score 20 runs off 12 balls, including two fours and one six at a strike rate of 166. West Indies’ Roston Chase backed his confidence and dismissed Abhishek for 20 runs.

Well, it’s time to discuss the player who stole all the moment in this match. Sanju Samson backed his confidence in this match as he started his innings by smashing boundaries. West Indies’ fielders made big mistakes in this match twice as they dropped Sanju Samson’s catch in this match.

The first catch was dropped for 6 runs and the second was dropped for nearly his fifty. Sanju is showcasing his brilliance for India, which is creating a buzz in the stadium, and it is also turning into a nightmare for their rivals. Sanju Samson managed to smash his fifty off 21 balls, and currently he has scored 72 runs off 32 balls, including 8 fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 225, which is helping the Indian side to move forward to a good score.