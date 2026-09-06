WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhimanyu Easwaran set the Duleep Trophy final ablaze with stunning batting

East Zone's opening pair, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhimanyu Easwaran, showcased a brilliant batting performance and gave a impressive start to their side in the Duleep Trophy final.

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Vaibhav, Abhimanyu Shine in Duleep Trophy Final vs South Zone

The final match of the Duleep Trophy is played between East Zone and South Zone. Both teams are coming with great confidence and momentum as well. This game is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhimanyu Easwaran give East Zone a strong start against South Zone

In this match, East Zone’s side got the chance to bat first. For them, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhimanyu Easwaran began the innings and gave a brilliant start to the innings. Abhimanyu Easwaran built a great innings for his side as he played some good shots in the beginning.

On the other hand, his opening partner and one of the finest batters of all time, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, also showed an impressive batting performance. Sooryavanshi targeted South Zone’s bowling lineup and showcased his brilliant skills in the red-ball game.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Shikhar Mohan shine with the bat for East Zone

Speaking about their respective scores in the game, Abhimanyu Easwaran was unlucky in the match as he got runout by Devdutt Padikkal. But his innings spoke more than his mouth. Abhimanyu Easwaran scored 72 runs off 86 balls, including 10 fours and one six. Meanwhile, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a short but crisp innings as he scored 44 runs off 37 balls. In his knock, he smashed five fours and one six at a strike rate of 118.

4️⃣,6️⃣,4️⃣ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on the charge with some delightful shots The 50-run stand also comes up between Vaibhav and Abhimanyu Easwaran Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/KQf5Km69nk#DuleepTrophy | #SZvEZ pic.twitter.com/0XLR4LI50R — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 6, 2026

After their dismissal, star batter Shikhar Mohan also played a brilliant innings for his side as he played a rocking knock for his side, which included 85 runs off 120 balls. In his knock, he smashed 9 fours and 3 sixes and helped his side to make a great start in the final match.