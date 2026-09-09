Watch: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi beaten all ends up and tricked by Tripurana Vijay in Duleep Trophy 2026 final

While Sooryavanshi has impressed in his first six appearances for India, his performances in the red-ball format have raised questions about whether he will be able to replicate the white-ball success in Test cricket or not

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the 2026 Duleep Trophy. (Credits: X)

Teenage sensation Vaibhab Sooryavanshi once again failed to convert a brilliant start into triple figures as he got out for just eight runs in the third innings of the 2026 Duleep Trophy final between East Zone and South Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Sooryavanshi had smashed 44 in the first innings but fell short right before completing his second half-century of this edition.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has had a meteoric rise in the cricketing scene ever since his 600+ run season in the 2026 Indian Premier League edition for the Rajasthan Royals. On the back of that tremendous season, Sooryavanshi broke into the national T20I side, making his much-awaited debut in England followed by appearances in the series against Zimbabwe.

While he has impressed in his first six appearances for India, his performances in the red-ball format have raised questions about whether he will be able to replicate the white-ball success in Test cricket or not.

He opened the campaign with just eight runs against the North East Zone, followed by a 92 and 40 against Central Zone. Sooryavanshi was expected to hit at least a couple of centuries but he has missed out on all of them.

In the on-going finale against South Zone, the 15-year-old amassed 44 runs in the first innings where East Zone posted a whopping 708 runs on the back of skipper Ishan Kishan’s 270.

Then after South Zone were bowled out for 336, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had the chance to finally play out a big knock but it wasn’t going to be the case. He was tricked by spinner Tripurana Vijay, who tossed up the ball full and around off-stump.

🏮SLOGGER VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI HAS STUMPPED DUE TO BLIND STEPPING OUT 🤯 – Tripurana Vijay bowled to vaibhav

– Vaibhav was trying to hit six with step out

– And then he got stumping by Narayan Jagadeesan Vaibhav sooryavanshi got out in Duleep trophy in his own way like blind… pic.twitter.com/7WBZD78ZtQ — VK (@Aur_vicky) September 9, 2026

Sooryavanshi went down the track for a lofted shot but missed the ball completely and got stumped by wicket-keeper Narayan Jagadeesan. It wasn’t the best of endings and the teenage will now hope for others to make amends for East Zone’s poor start.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi in Duleep trophy 2026 : – 8(16), 44(37), 40(43), 92(81) & 8(6). Inn. – 5 || Runs – 192 || Avg. – 38.4 Vaibhav Suryavanshi not convert good start in big innings. pic.twitter.com/KMpRJIC1KG — VIKAS (@Vikas662005) September 9, 2026

Meanwhile, East Zone are currently batting at 69/2 with Shikhar Mohan and Ishan Kishan at the crease for 23 and 33 respectively.