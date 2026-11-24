WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks world record, slams fastest List A century off 28 balls

India A opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has broke Jake Fraser-McGurk's record of fastest century in List A cricket, smashing a ton off 28 balls against UAE in ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match on Tuesday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/watch-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-breaks-world-record-slams-fastest-list-a-century-off-28-balls-8547646/ Copy

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi en route to scoring 100 off 28 balls vs UAE. (Source: X)

India A vs UAE ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Just months after missing out on the chance to slam the fastest-ever List A century, 15-year-old Indian prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has achieved that record, slamming a century off just 28 balls with 14 sixes and 4 fours in a Group B match of ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2027 against United Arab Emirates at the University of Doha for Science and Technology grounds on Tuesday.

Sooryavanshi, who had a modest time in the tournament so far after a couple of low scores against Nepal and Pakistan A, exploded from the word go while chasing 250 to win against UAE. The Rajasthan Royals and India A opener rained sixes in Doha to beak Australian Jake Fraser-McGurk’s record of fastest List A century, which he had scored off 29 balls for South Australia against Tasmania in 2023-24 season.

WATCH Vaibhav Sooryavanshi en route to scoring 100 off 28 balls against UAE HERE…

The Ruthless Boss Baby is turning the powerplay into his personal six-hitting carnival! Watch India A vs UAE in the #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #INDvUAE https://t.co/PddpjGJXKL — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 24, 2026

The most Vaibhav Sooryavanshi way to bring up a half-century! Watch India A vs UAE in the #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #INDvUAE https://t.co/qnC6f6f5lW — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 24, 2026

The Bihar teenager reached his 50 off just 16 balls studded with eight sixes and pressed on the accelerator once his opening partner Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for 12. Sooryavanshi took another 12 balls to complete his record century against UAE.

(More to come)