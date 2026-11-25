WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals chat with Delhi Capitals assistant coach Yuvraj Singh before record-breaking 204

India A opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed an unbelievable 204 off 53 balls with 28 sixes against UAE in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 tournament in Doha on Tuesday.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi en route to scoring 2024 against UAE in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. (Source: X)

ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: India A opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced an incredible knock of 204 in 53 balls to send multiple world records tumbling against United Arab Emirates in Group B match of ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha on Tuesday. The 15-year-old opener blasted the fastest-ever List A 100, 150 and 200 with 28 sixes – the highest-ever in an individual innings seen in this format of the game.

But after the match, Sooryavanshi revealed that he had a chat with Indian legend and Delhi Capital new Assistant coach Yuvraj Singh to get his ‘diverted’ mind on track. The Rajasthan Royals opener revealed that he had been distracted due to poor returns in the last few matches in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, including score of just 11 against arch-rivals Pakistan ‘A’ last week.

“I spoke with Yuvraj Singh sir for about half an hour. He explained to me a lot about batting. I was concerned about a few things and I spoke to him openly…that these are the issues I am facing when I am batting in the middle,” Sooryavanshi said in a video shared by the BCCI.

WATCH Vaibhav Sooryavanshi speak about his chat with Yuvraj Singh HERE…

: It was a 30-minute phone call with his idol Yuvraj Singh that unshackled Vaibhav Sooryavanshi He then created history with a world record 52-ball 204. The teenage sensation takes us inside his unbelievable knock and reveals how the moment unfolded – By @Moulinparikh Don’t miss this one! #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup https://t.co/n3wLiiQkOj — BCCI (@BCCI) November 25, 2026

“For about half an hour, he explained me a lot of things and said only one thing that if I play 20 balls, the score will be a lot different. He also explained some technical things and that helped me,” the 15-year-old batter added.

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh has been a big-hitter like Sooryavanshi and the first to smash six sixes in an over in T20I cricket. The Punjab star has been a mentor to Sooryavanshi’s opening partner Abhishek Sharma as well.

Backed my game after looking at couple of balls: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The Indian opener revealed that with the wicket in Doha being friendly for batting, he was able to back his game.

“The mindset was to analyse the wicket, I looked at a couple of deliveries closely and the balls were coming nicely on the bat, so I backed my game,” he said.

“It is not easy…in fact, even in my last domestic cricket match I did not score runs. My mind was a little diverted with what was happening. But I spoke with Yuvi sir who is my idol. You listen to all that your idol says carefully and I did the same.

“He told me a lot of important things, point-to-point, and later on I also watched the videos of my batting and I also felt that I was making a mistake at a certain point,” he added.

I can play all three formats of game: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi doesn’t want to remain an ‘one dimensional’ player and wants to be seen as regular in all three formats of the game.

“When I was interviewed after the IPL in Ahmedabad, I had said that I can play all three formats and I can change my game as per the situation,” Sooryavanshi, who was retained for Rs 1.1 crore by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2027, said.

“I have that control on my game and I was trying to play the game in that way only, thinking that it’s a longer format. I tried to play for a longer duration. Even today (Tuesday), I had the same mindset but looking at the wicket, there was not much help (for the bowlers). If I tried to play my shots, the ball was coming on the bat and I backed my strengths,” he added.

Sooryavanshi will be seen in action against Sri Lanka A in the first semifinal of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Thursday in Doha.