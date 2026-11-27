WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma involved in heated exchange with umpire after controversial LBW call

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Tilak Varma were left frustrated after the umpire turned down Shahbaz Ahmed's LBW appeal against Lasith Croospulle during the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semi-final. Watch here

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Tilak Varma react after umpire rejects India A's LBW appeal. (Screengrab: X)

Tempers flared during the India A vs Sri Lanka A semi-final in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 when Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Tilak Varma were left unhappy with an umpire’s decision. The incident took place in Doha on Thursday while Sri Lanka A were chasing India’s total. Both players reacted after Shahbaz Ahmed’s LBW appeal against Lasith Croospulle was turned down. A video of the incident has since caught the attention of cricket fans.

It was an important stage of the chase with Sri Lanka A in a strong position in their chase for 318 runs set by India.

The incident took place in the 24th over of Sri Lanka A’s innings. Shahbaz bowled a delivery that struck opener Lasith Croospulle on the pads as he attempted to play it towards the leg side. The spinner immediately appealed for LBW, with Sooryavanshi and Tilak also joining in.

However, the umpire was not convinced and ruled the batter not out. The decision did not go down well with the Indian players, who felt Croospulle could have been dismissed.

Sooryavanshi, who was fielding at short third man, quickly moved towards the umpire and appeared to question whether the batter had made contact with the ball using his bat before it hit the pads. Tilak also showed his frustration and spoke to the official about the decision.

Shahbaz was left visibly disappointed as he held his head after the appeal was rejected. The umpire eventually asked the Indian players to calm down and get back to their positions.

Sony Sports Network also shared the moment on social media with the caption: “Shahbaz was convinced, but the umpire wasn’t!”

Shahbaz was convinced, but the umpire wasn’t! ‍♂️ Were you? Tell us in comments! Watch Sri Lanka A v India A, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026 https://t.co/7YSHfF14G8 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 26, 2026

Croospulle’s Century Helps Sri Lanka A Beat India A

India A paid the price for the missed opportunity as Croospulle went on to hit a century. He remained one of the key performers in Sri Lanka A’s successful chase, scoring 116 runs off 107 balls.

Sineth Jayawardena also played a brilliant knock of 105 from just 70 deliveries. The two openers added 174 runs for the first wicket, putting Sri Lanka A firmly in control of the contest.

India A had earlier posted 317/8 in their 50 overs. Abhishek Sharma scored 78, while Tilak Varma contributed 53. Shahbaz also made an unbeaten 54 to help India A reach a competitive total.

But Sri Lanka A chased down the target in just 41.3 overs to win the semi-final by eight wickets. The defeat ended India’s campaign in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.