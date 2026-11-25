WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 204 leaves Priyansh Arya amazed, says ‘It felt like a video game’

Priyansh Arya compared Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's sensational 204 against the UAE to playing the Cricket 07 video game, admitting he could hardly believe what he was watching.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 204 leaves Priyansh Arya amazed (Photo: BCCI)

India’s batting star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s brilliant 204-run knock against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 left the cricket fans, including his ex-India Opening partner: Priyansh Arya. The 15-year-old batter smashed 204 runs off just 53 balls, hitting seven fours and 28 sixes in a remarkable display of power-hitting.

His innings helped India A chase down a target of 250 in only 14.2 overs and register a seven-wicket victory. Arya, who had also produced a stunning batting performance earlier in the day, said watching Sooryavanshi bat felt like playing the popular Cricket 07 video game.

Priyansh Arya Stunned By Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record-Breaking Knock

Arya was speaking to The Indian Express from Indore, where he was celebrating his own impressive performance for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The left-handed batter had smashed 181 runs off just 68 balls against Tamil Nadu, including 19 sixes and seven fours, as Delhi secured a 116-run win.

However, Sooryavanshi’s performance soon became the main talking point. Arya, who has shared the opening partnership with the teenager for India A, admitted that he was surprised by what he saw on television.

“I could not believe what I was watching,” Priyansh told The Indian Express.

He also explained why the youngster’s batting reminded him of the popular cricket video game he played as a child.

“As a kid, I used to play EA Sports’ Cricket 07 a lot. Today, when I was watching Vaibhav bat, it felt as if I was not watching a real cricket match, but a Cricket 07 game instead. Match ko poora video game bana diya tha usne (He turned the match into a video game),” Priyansh said.

“Aisa lagg raha tha woh video game hi khel raha hai” Priyansh Arya gives his take on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking knock of 204 against the UAE in the ongoing #RisingStarsAsiaCup. Watch #SMAT 2026-27 season, 14th Nov to 6th Dec only on Star Sports & JioHotstar! https://t.co/iF0KR6Jpye — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 24, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 204 Powers India A To Big Win

Sooryavanshi began his innings carefully, playing the first two deliveries without taking any risks. He then changed gears and started attacking the UAE bowlers, hitting three consecutive sixes in the opening over.

The teenager continued his assault against both pace and spin. He reached his century in just 28 balls and went on to complete a double hundred in extraordinary fashion. His eventual 204 came off 53 deliveries, with 28 sixes showing the scale of his innings.

Earlier, UAE had posted 249/8 in their 50 overs, with Harpreet Singh scoring 130 runs. Arshad Khan picked up four wickets for India A.

India A completed the chase at 254/3 in 14.2 overs, winning by seven wickets. Sooryavanshi’s remarkable innings became the biggest talking point of the match and helped Tilak Varma’s side book a place in the semi-finals.