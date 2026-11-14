WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s captaincy debut turns sour as Bihar lose to Saurashtra in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi endured a disappointing start to his captaincy stint as Bihar suffered a five-wicket defeat against Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The young opener scored just 18 runs.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during his first match as Bihar captain in the SMAT 2026-27. (Photo: X)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s captaincy career got off to a poor start as Bihar lost by five wickets to Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 on Saturday, November 14. Playing his first match as Bihar captain, the young batter managed just 18 runs before being dismissed, while his team failed to defend a modest total of 137 runs at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Sooryavanshi walked in to open the innings after Bihar were asked to bat first. He scored 18 off 12 deliveries, including two fours and a six, but could not convert his start into a big knock. Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya dismissed him in the fifth over, ending his stay at the crease.

Wickets in quick succession A solid start with the ball by Saurashtra Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/gfZV5ZjIph #SMAT | @mflone_ https://t.co/zbiVHmE6of — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 14, 2026

Saurashtra Bowlers Restrict Bihar To 137

Bihar found it hard to build partnerships all through their innings as the Saurashtra bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals. Bihar’s top scorer was Prithvi Raj, who made 38 off 27 deliveries with four sixes. Altamish Ashraf also contributed 24 off 20 deliveries.

Chetan Sakariya and Prerak Mankad were the standout bowlers for Saurashtra, claiming three wickets each. Sakariya conceded 33 runs, while Mankad gave away only 20 runs in his four overs. Bihar eventually finished at 137/9 in 20 overs.

Impressive outing Chetan Sakariya’s 3️⃣/3️⃣3️⃣ was crucial in Saurashtra’s win over Bihar Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/gfZV5ZjIph #SMAT | @mflone_ https://t.co/g6x3Tdz0ho — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 14, 2026

Saurashtra Chase Down Target With 21 Balls To Spare

Saurashtra made a confident start to their chase, with Harvansh Pangalia smashing 33 runs off just 11 balls. Harvik Desai added 21, while Ruchit Ahir and Sidhant Rana remained unbeaten on 21 runs each to guide their team home.

Saurashtra reached 138/5 in 16.3 overs, winning the contest by five wickets with 21 balls remaining. Chetan Sakariya was named Player of the Match for his impressive bowling performance. The defeat was a disappointing beginning for Sooryavanshi, who is also expected to join India A for the Rising Stars Men’s Asia Cup in Doha.

Jharkhand Begin Title Defence With Comfortable Win

Defending champions Jharkhand started their campaign with a six-wicket victory over Mizoram. Their bowlers restricted Mizoram to just 76 runs, with Harsh Raj picking up three wickets for 16 runs. Jharkhand chased down the target in only 8.3 overs, with Utkarsh Singh scoring an unbeaten 45 off 26 balls.

Andhra And Gujarat Also Register Victories

Andhra defeated Tripura by 43 runs in their Elite Group C match. SNDV Prasad scored an unbeaten 50 off 33 balls to help Andhra post 141/9. In reply, Tripura were bowled out for 98 in 17.2 overs. Cheepurapalli Stephen and KV Sasikanth picked up three wickets each.

Meanwhile, Gujarat produced an impressive batting performance to defeat Odisha by 21 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Gujarat made 250/9, with Khilan Patel smashing 84 off just 29 balls and skipper Urvil Patel scoring 62 off 30 balls.

Odisha fought back through Subhranshu Senapati (87) and Kartik Biswal (55), but their efforts were not enough as they finished at 229/8. Arzan Nagwaswalla starred with the ball for Gujarat, taking four wickets for 50 runs.