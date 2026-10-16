WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s cheerful reaction goes viral as PM Narendra Modi praises young Asian Games 2026 medalists

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi caught attention with cheerful reaction as PM Narendra Modi praised young Indian athletes at Asian Games felicitation event in Delhi.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s cheerful reaction after PM Modi praised young athletes (Photo: Narendra Modi/X)

India’s teenage cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi caught attention with his cheerful reaction after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised young Indian athletes for their achievements at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. The moment came during a felicitation event in New Delhi, where the Prime Minister met and congratulated the country’s medal-winners.

Sooryavanshi, who was part of India’s men’s cricket team that won gold at the Games, was seen smiling as Modi spoke about young athletes making the country proud. The light-hearted moment also caught the attention of his teammates and soon became a talking point on social media.

PM Modi praises young Indian athletes

During the event at the Ashoka Hotel on Thursday, Modi highlighted the achievements of athletes who won medals for India at a young age. He pointed to competitors aged 15 to 17 and said their performances showed that age need not be a barrier to success in sport.

“This time in the Asian Games, there were many players on Team India whose age was only 15 to 17 years. At such a young age, these players have enhanced the pride of the country with their spectacular performances. They have won the hearts of the countrymen. This shows that for success, age is not a restriction. In sports, it is the start made at a young age that becomes an added advantage,” he said.

As Modi spoke about the young medal-winners, the camera turned towards Sooryavanshi, whose smile reflected his reaction to the praise. Although the Prime Minister did not address the teenager directly, his comments about young athletes clearly struck a chord with the India batter.

Watch here:

VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI REACTION WHEN PM MODI PRAISED HIM – The entire Team India started teasing Vaibhav after PM Modi praised him. https://t.co/qUj7jT8o5p — Sam (@cricsam02) October 15, 2026

Khelo India push for young talent

Modi also spoke about the importance of spotting sporting talent early and giving young players the right support and training. He said the government was working to create more opportunities for children through initiatives such as Khelo India and Emerging Khelo India.

“Therefore, it is our effort that in sports, the identification of talent should happen at a young age. For children between 5 and 15 years of age, we are especially focused on identifying sporting talent and its training. In the coming years, thousands of new players will get opportunities to advance through Khelo India and Emerging Khelo India,” PM Modi added.

Glimpses from a memorable interaction with our champions who made India proud at the Asian Games! https://t.co/YovmboGfBO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2026

The comments highlighted the importance of building a strong pathway for young athletes to develop and compete at higher levels.

Sooryavanshi prepares for West Indies finale

Sooryavanshi’s appearance at the event comes during a busy period in his cricket career. The young batter is part of India’s squad for the fifth and final T20I against West Indies, scheduled to be played in Bengaluru on October 17.

India will then travel to New Zealand for a multi-format tour featuring five T20Is, five ODIs and two Test matches. The first T20I of the New Zealand series is scheduled for October 22.