WATCH: Varun Chakaravarthy leaves Delhi crowd in awe against Afghanistan in 1st T20 with…

Star Indian player Varun Chakaravarthy's impressive bowling performance created massive trouble for Afghanistan in the first T20I match of the series. Scroll down to read the full story.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/watch-varun-chakaravarthy-leaves-delhi-crowd-in-awe-against-afghanistan-in-1st-t20-with-8523512/ Copy

Varun Chakaravarthy's impressive bowling performance vs Afghanistan in 1st T20I

Team India is playing the first T20I of the series against Afghanistan. The Indian side is delivering a performance in the opener of the series as the bowlers made things complicated for Afghanistan.

India vs Afghanistan’s playing XI:

India’s playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Afghanistan’s playing XI: Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bumrah, Varun, Axar and Arshdeep put Afghanistan under early pressure

Team India won the toss and decided to bowl first in this match. However, till now, the decision made by the Indian side is helping them to perform brilliantly in this match, as the start of the match began with the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s dismissal as star Indian pacer, who is known for his brilliant bowling performance and wicket-taking ability, Jasprit Bumrah displayed his years of experience and dismissed their star opening batter for a duck in the first over.

Meanwhile, there was one more moment in the match, which turned fans into an aww moment. Star Indian player and mystery spinner, Varun Chakaravarthy showcased his impressive bowling performance and wicket-taking ability, which dismissed Dawish Rasooli for 2 runs off 6 balls. The ball was so adorable, that it’s turning to the wickets made the fans crazy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

চক্রবর্তীর চক্রব্যূহ Stream the Afghanistan vs India T20I series LIVE only on FanCode #AFGvIND pic.twitter.com/WWY8zTLyIU — FanCode (@FanCode) September 13, 2026

Players like Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh also put massive pressure on Afghanistan’s batting lineup as their impressive bowling performance became a major headache for their rivals in the match. Arshdeep and Axar dismissed experienced batters Gulbadin Naib and Sediqullah Atal for low scores.