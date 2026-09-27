WATCH: Vinod Kambli shares HEARTBREAKING video from old age home, says ‘I am Happy’

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli shares an emotional video from an old-age home. Scroll down to read the full story.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/watch-vinod-kambli-shares-heartbreaking-video-from-old-age-home-says-i-am-happy-8530529/ Copy

Vinod Kambli shares emotional video from an old-age home

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli is back in the news after a video of him at an old-age home went viral on social media. Fans are worried about his health. Kambli has had health problems for some time.

He was admitted to a hospital in December 2024 with a urine infection and low blood pressure. Doctors also found blood clots in his brain linked to an earlier stroke. He was discharged a month later, but videos of him struggling to walk were later shared online.

In the new video, Kambli talks about the facilities at the old-age home. He has some trouble speaking, but looks happy and comfortable there.

सचिन तेंदुलकर के बचपन के दोस्त विनोद कांबली आज वृद्धा आश्रम मे रह रहे है, उन्होंने ने भावुक कर देने वाला सन्देश दिया है…. कभी एक बड़े क्रिकेटर थे जो आज वृद्धा आश्रम मे रह रहे है…. ईश्वर की भी अजब लीला है pic.twitter.com/nhK6yiVaCl — Adesh_26 (@SonOfBharat_88) September 26, 2026



“I am currently undergoing treatment. I would like to mention that the facilities here are excellent. Staying here, I never feel like I am away from home. I receive a lot of love and respect from the people here,” he said in the video.

Kambli has stopped drinking, but he sometimes forgets that he should not smoke. His smoking and drinking habits had caused health problems in the past. With help from his friends and family, he was able to quit these habits. His cricket friends also helped him during his recovery. Former BCCI umpire and Kambli’s friend Marcus Couto said some cricketers were secretly giving money to support him.

“I have formed a WhatsApp group including his friends – mostly cricketers –, and without taking names, they contribute a lot financially. His memory isn’t good, but over the last six months, it hasn’t declined either. He can’t remember much, but when something clicks, he does. Otherwise, it gets difficult for him. Vinod has a clot in his brain, which cannot be removed because he did not take precautions early. And the doctor has suggested that he could have a brain stroke. Because of his willpower, he is conjuring whatever he can.”