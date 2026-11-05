WATCH: Virat Kohli imitates John Cena, teases Glenn Phillips with ‘You can’t see me’ gesture in 1st ODI, video goes viral

NZ vs IND 1st ODI: Virat Kohli copies John Cena's 'You Can't See Me' gesture to tease Glenn Phillips at Eden Park. Watch viral video.

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Virat Kohli does John Cena's gesture to tease Glenn Phillips during the 1st ODI at Eden Park, Auckland. (Photo: @SonySportsNetwk /WWE)

Former India captain Virat Kohli is not just scoring runs on this New Zealand tour, he is winning hearts with his fun side too. During the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, Kohli did something that has now gone viral on social media.

Kohli copied former WWE legend John Cena’s famous ‘You Can’t See Me’ gesture to tease New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips. And the timing was just perfect.

What happened at Eden Park?

The funny moment happened in the 15th over of New Zealand’s innings. New Zealand were in trouble at 84/4 when Glenn Phillips walked out to bat.

As soon as Phillips came to the crease, the stadium DJ played John Cena’s famous entrance theme song ‘The Time Is Now’. This is not new. Whenever Phillips walks out to bat in New Zealand, the DJ plays Cena’s theme song for him. It has become his special walk-out music.

Kohli, who was fielding, saw the perfect chance. He stood on the other side of the pitch and did Cena’s famous gesture – moving his hand in front of his face. At that time, Phillips was busy talking to his batting partner Daryl Mitchell in the middle of the pitch. Both of them did not notice Kohli at first.

But Kohli did not stop there. When Phillips was about to take guard, Kohli walked towards him and did the ‘You Can’t See Me’ gesture once again. This time the cameras caught the full moment.

Within minutes, the video of Kohli teasing Phillips went viral on X, Instagram and all social media platforms. Fans loved it. Many fans wrote that Kohli is a big WWE fan and he showed his love for John Cena in the best way.

Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the series, also shared the video and wrote, “G.O.A.T doing G.O.A.T-ed signature moves!”

G.O.A.T doing G.O.A.T-ed signature moves! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 1st ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/4GRzemYxun — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 4, 2026

Kohli was not just joking around. He was also brilliant in the field. He took two catches in New Zealand’s innings. In the 29th over, he took a superb one-handed diving catch to dismiss Nathan Smith. He dived to his right and grabbed the ball inches above the ground. After that catch, he celebrated with a bow-and-arrow gesture, which also became viral.

It’s the King’s birthday weekend, and we get the presents! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 1st ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND | [Virat Kohli] https://t.co/LffbctfFwm — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 4, 2026

New Zealand were bowled out for just 185 runs in 40.2 overs. Tim Seifert was the top scorer with 38 runs. Glenn Phillips scored 30 runs off 51 balls with 2 fours and 1 six.

With the bat, Kohli was again the star for India. He scored 74 runs off just 51 balls and helped India win the match by 5 wickets.

With this knock, Kohli created a big record. He became the first batter in history to have an ODI average of 50 or more in all four SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. This is a very special record and shows why Kohli is called the king of ODI cricket.

Kohli, who turned 38 on Thursday, is in great form in this series.

Fans are loving Kohli’s fun side

This is why fans love Virat Kohli so much. He is serious when it comes to batting, but he also knows how to enjoy the game. His John Cena moment with Glenn Phillips has become the most talked-about moment of the 1st ODI.

India lead the 3-match ODI series 1-0. The 2nd ODI will be played at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Saturday, November 7. Fans will now wait to see what Kohli does next – with the bat and with his celebrations.