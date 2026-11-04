WATCH: Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to become batters with most runs in ODI chases

Virat Kohli top-scored with 74 in 51 balls to help Team India beat New Zealand by 5 wickets in the first ODI at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.

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Virat Kohli en route to scoring 74 in 1st ODI vs New Zealand in Auckland on Wednesday. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 1st ODI: A day short of his 38th birthday, Virat Kohli celebrated his arrival in New Zealand in style, smashing a match-winning 74 off 51 balls with 13 fours and one six to lift India to a five-wicket win in the rain-hit first ODI match against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday. On an Eden Park pitch, where every other batter struggled to find rhythm, Kohli was in sublime form – hammering his 80th ODI fifty off only 35 balls to hunt down a DLS target of 143 in 32 overs will almost 10 overs to spare.

On the course of yet another match-winning knock, Kohli well and truly took away the title of ‘Chasemaster’ from Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli broke the record of Tendulkar of being the highest scorer in ODI run-chases and now has 8741 runs at an average of 66.21 with a strike-rate of 95.03. While Tendulkar ended his ODI career with 8720 runs at an average of 42.33 with a strike-rate of 88.44.

WATCH Virat Kohli in action against New Zealand in the 1st ODI match HERE…

Chasing targets, setting standards. Virat Kohli makes it look all too effortless! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 1st ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha and Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/qna13184JZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 4, 2026

On course of this fifty, Kohli also became the only batter in the history of the game with an ODI average of over 50 in all SENA countries. He has an average of 76.38 in South Africa, 51.48 in England, 51.53 in New Zealand and 50.03 in Australia.

Virat Kohli’s ODI average of SENA countries

South Africa – 76.38

England – 51.48

New Zealand – 51.03

Australia – 50.03

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter also became the first-ever cricketer to score 13000 runs at the No. 3 position in ODI cricket. Kohli now has 13062 runs at an average of over 61. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is in second spot with 12662 runs at an average of 42.48 while former Sri Lanka batter Kumar Sangakkara had 9747 runs at an average of 44.71.

“It’s never easy when you are set and then it rains and the wicket got a little bit quick, it got a little bit more nippy after the rain. So the target reduced. So we were just trying to play our normal cricket. And I think the way Virat (Kohli) bhai batted, it made things a lot more easy for us,” Indian captain Shubman Gill said about Kohli.

Among other active batters, Pakistan’s Babar Azam has 6054 runs at an average of 55.54 at the No.3 position in ODI cricket while England’s Joe Root has 5525 runs at an average of 53.12.

Kohli also extended his tally of most fifty-plus scores in international cricket. He now has 235 such scores with Sachin Tendulkar still leading the way with 264. Ponting is in third place in this list with 217 fifty-plus scores while Root is in 8th spot with 184.

The former India captain also broke another of Tendulkar’s record – most fifty-plus scores in SENA countries. He now has 134 such scores, surpassing Tendulkar’s 133. Former West Indies captain Brian Lara is in 3rd spot with 100.

Team India now have a 1-0 lead in the five-match series and will take on New Zealand in the second ODI match at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.