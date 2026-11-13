WATCH: Virat Kohli walks into New Zealand dressing room, gifts Team India jersey to Matt Henry after stunning bowling spell

Virat Kohli won hearts with a special gesture for Matt Henry after India's heavy defeat against New Zealand in the fourth ODI. The former India captain visited the New Zealand dressing room and presented the pacer with a Team India jersey after his career-best spell.

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Virat Kohli gifts a Team India jersey to Matt Henry after New Zealand's victory in the fourth ODI. (Photo: Screengrab from IG/Blackcaps)

Virat Kohli once again showed that respect for an opponent matters just as much as the result on the field. After India’s heavy defeat against New Zealand in the fourth ODI, the former India captain walked up to the home team’s dressing room and presented fast bowler Matt Henry with an Indian team jersey.

New Zealand registered a massive 244-run victory in Mount Maunganui, with Henry playing the biggest role in the result. The right-arm pacer picked up six wickets for just 27 runs, his best bowling figures in ODI cricket, and dismantled India’s batting line-up.

But Kohli’s gesture toward the New Zealand star after the match has ignited a debate among cricket fans.

Virat Kohli Presents India Jersey To Matt Henry

A video shared by New Zealand Cricket on Instagram showed Kohli entering the New Zealand dressing room with an India jersey in his hand. Henry was standing near a wall when the Indian batter approached him and handed over the shirt.

Kohli also praised the New Zealand pacer’s outstanding performance and spoke briefly about the conditions and his own dismissal.

He was heard saying, “Quality…that was, that was enough,” while also pointing out that the “sun as well” may have played a part in the difficult conditions.

Kohli also discussed his dismissal, saying, “We didn’t think the wickets gonna change,”

The two cricketers then shared a smile and exchanged a few words. The video quickly attracted attention on social media, with fans appreciating Kohli’s sportsmanship after a difficult day for India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLACKCAPS (@blackcapsnz)

Matt Henry’s First-Over Burst Leaves India In Trouble

Henry’s performance was the biggest reason behind New Zealand’s dominant win. The pacer struck three times in the opening over of India’s chase, sending Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer back to the pavilion without scoring.

India were left struggling at 0/3 after the first over and never managed to recover. Henry later added the wickets of Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav and Gurnoor Brar to complete his six-wicket haul.

India were eventually bowled out for just 89 while chasing New Zealand’s total of 333/8. Will Young had earlier scored a brilliant 125 to help the hosts post a strong total.

Matt Henry Shy About His Match-Winning Performance

Despite producing a remarkable spell, Henry was not ready to call it the greatest opening over in ODI cricket when asked about it by New Zealand Cricket.

“I wouldn’t have thought so. Sure there’s someone else. There’s a lot of ODI cricket. Definitely there’s be better ones than that.”

New Zealand Cricket also shared a light-hearted caption with the video, writing, “Day 12,477 of waiting for Matt Henry to accept a compliment.”

Henry’s contribution was also a reminder of his quality, having finished as the leading wicket-taker in the previous Champions Trophy, where India defeated New Zealand in the final.

With the fourth ODI win, New Zealand levelled the series 2-2. The two teams will now meet in the final match on November 15 at Mount Maunganui, with the series trophy on the line.