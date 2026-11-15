WATCH: Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir reveals emotional story behind India’s last-ball U19 Asia Cup win

Aaryavir Sehwag has recalled the nail-biting moments of India's U19 Asia Cup final win over Pakistan. The young batter revealed how he prayed for a miracle and heard Pakistan fans chanting 'Sehwag! Sehwag!'.

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Aaryavir Sehwag reveals emotional story behind India's last-ball U19 Asia Cup win (Photo: X)

India U19 opener Aaryavir Sehwag had a roller-coaster of emotions in the team’s thrilling victory over Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 final. The young batter had done his job with the bat but he had to watch nervously from the sidelines as India almost lost the contest before Mohit Ulva hit a last-ball boundary to seal a memorable win.

Aaryavir recently opened up about the tense moments during a video call with his father and former India opener Virender Sehwag. The conversation was shared by the legendary cricketer on Instagram, where the youngster spoke about his prayers, the pressure of the final over and an unexpected moment involving Pakistan supporters.

Aaryavir Sehwag Recalls Nervous Moments In U19 Asia Cup Final

Aaryavir revealed that he spent nearly an hour praying for India while sitting on the sidelines. He was hoping for a special finish as the match went down to the final delivery, with India needing three runs to win.

“I was chanting ‘Sita Ram, Sita Ram, Sita Ram’ for an hour sitting on the sidelines. I was just hoping for some miracle, and then these guys started hitting and took it till the last over. A bowler on strike with three needed off the last ball, and I was like, ‘I wish he hits a four or six,’ and he did! We all went crazy. When I got hurt, the physio came to check a couple of times, there was a stand full of Pakistanis, and everyone was shouting ‘Sehwag Sehwag,’ and even they were supporting us! It was so much fun!,” Aaryavir told his father during the video call.

The youngster also shared a surprising detail from the final, revealing that Pakistan fans in the stands were chanting his surname when he was receiving medical attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag)

Aaryavir Sehwag’s Impressive Performance In U19 Asia Cup

India chased down Pakistan’s huge target of 338 runs, finishing at 339/9 in 50 overs to win their ninth U19 Asia Cup title. Aaryavir then joined the party, scoring 58 off 61 deliveries. He also shared a 95-run opening partnership with captain Lakshya Raichandani, who contributed 80 runs.

His overall performance throughout the tournament earned him the Player of the Tournament award. Aaryavir ended with 361 runs from five innings, at a fine average of 90.25. His tally included one century and three half-centuries. He also smashed 160 against the UAE and scored 51 in the semifinal against Afghanistan.

Virender Sehwag Shares Emotional Message For Son

Virender Sehwag was proud of his son’s achievement and shared a heartfelt message alongside the video. He highlighted how moments like these matter beyond individual awards and records.

“Papa, I was so nervous… I was just chanting Sita Ram, Sita Ram! From winning Player of the Tournament to recalling those nail-biting final moments, a very special conversation with beta @aaryavirsehwag. Some moments are bigger than awards, runs and trophies. These are the memories a father will cherish forever. May you always keep your feet firmly on the ground and touch the skies with your hardwork and talent,” he captioned the video.