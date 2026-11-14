WATCH: Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir slams fighting fifty as India chase 338 against Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup final

Aaryavir Sehwag smashed a fighting 58 off 61 balls against Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 final. His half-century gave India hope in their chase of 338 runs.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/watch-virender-sehwag-son-aaryavir-sehwag-slams-fighting-fifty-as-india-chase-338-against-pakistan-in-u19-asia-cup-final-8544887/ Copy

Aaryavir Sehwag walks back after fighting 58 (Photo: BCCI)

Aaryavir Sehwag kept India’s hopes alive with a fighting half-century in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 final against Pakistan on Saturday, November 14. Star opener scored 58 off 61 deliveries, giving India an important start in their challenging chase of 338 runs at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

India were given a massive target after Pakistan posted 337/9 in their 50 overs. The Indian youngsters were keen to pile on the pressure on the defending champions and keep their hopes of lifting the trophy alive and Aaryavir’s contribution at the top of the order was crucial.

Aaryavir Sehwag Leads India’s Fightback In Title Clash

The young batter showed patience and composure against Pakistan’s bowling attack. His 58-run knock off 61 balls provided India with a valuable contribution at the top of the order. Chasing a big score in the final, India saw Aaryavir trying to build the innings and keep the required run rate in check.

The son of former India opener Virender Sehwag had already impressed with his batting during the tournament, and his performance in the summit clash added another important contribution to his campaign.

Aaryavir Sehwag may be back in the dugout, but his run-scoring exploits have certainly left a mark! Watch Pakistan vs India in the DP World Men’s U19 Asia Cup, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #PAKvIND https://t.co/Y7qfi9UekM — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 14, 2026

Battling through the pain, Aaryavir Sehwag brings up a gritty fifty. Watch Pakistan vs India in the DP World Men’s U19 Asia Cup, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #PAKvIND https://t.co/9EOcYqFHuX — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 14, 2026

Usman Khan’s Century Powers Pakistan To 337

Earlier, Pakistan posted a challenging total of 337/9 in 50 overs, thanks to brilliant knocks from Usman Khan, Abdul Qadir and captain Farhan Yousaf.

Usman was the standout performer with 107 runs off 111 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and three sixes. It was his second century of the tournament. Abdul Qadir provided aggressive support with 80 off just 54 balls, including eight sixes and three boundaries.

Captain Farhan was also a key performer with 63 off 60 deliveries to keep Pakistan’s scoring rate high.

Abdul Qadir And Usman Build 135-Run Partnership

Pakistan got off to a positive start as Usman and Hayam Khan added 62 runs for the opening wicket. Hayam scored 21 before Kavya Patel dismissed him in the ninth over.

However, India struggled to control the scoring after Abdul Qadir joined Usman. The pair added 135 runs for the second wicket, with Abdul attacking the Indian spinners. He also took Manal Chauhan for 40 runs in just three overs.

Arjun Rajput finally broke the partnership by dismissing Abdul for 80. Kavya then removed Usman in the 37th over, bringing India back into the contest.

Kavya Patel And Chigurupati Venkata Lead Late Comeback

Pakistan looked set for a total beyond 350 after reaching 274/3 in 40 overs. But India’s bowlers staged an impressive comeback in the end.

Chigurupati Venkata picked up three wickets for 40 runs, while Kavya Patel finished with four wickets for 68 runs. Venkata dismissed Ahmed Hussain and Farhan Yousaf in the 45th over before removing Hasnain Abbas Dar.

Kavya also picked up important wickets in the closing overs as Pakistan managed only 63 runs in their final 10 overs, finishing at 337/9.

Brief Score: Pakistan U19 337/9 (50 overs) – Usman Khan 107, Abdul Qadir 80, Farhan Yousaf 63; Kavya Patel 4/68, Chigurupati Venkata 3/40. India U19 are chasing 338 runs.