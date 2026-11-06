WATCH: Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir smashes six-studded 70 in India U19’s 10-wicket win over Nepal

Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir and captain Lakshya Raichandani score unbeaten fifties in India's dominant win over Nepal in Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 match on Friday.

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India Under-19 opener Aaryavir Sehwag. (Source: X)

India vs Nepal ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2026: Aaryavir Sehwag lived up to his famous surname as he smashed a whirlwind 70 off 52 balls to set up India Under-19 team’s 10-wicket win over Nepal in their opening ACC U19 Asia Cup 2026 match at Al Ameerat Cricket Ground on Friday. Chasing 129 to win, Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir and captain Lakshya Raichandani smashed unbeaten fifties to overhaul the target with 185 balls to spare ahead of clash against arch-rivals Pakistan Under-19 team on Sunday.

Indian legend Virender Sehwag scored over 17000 runs in international cricket in 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20I matches. Sehwag’s elder son Aaryavir continued his fine run of form with India Under-19 team after scores of 28, 47 and 34 in his three knocks against Australia Under-19 team in September this year.

The 19-year-old Indian opener notched up his maiden fifty in Youth ODIs off just 34 balls with four fours and four sixes.

WATCH Aaryavir Sehwag smash a blazing fifty in Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 match against Nepal HERE…

Aaryavir Sehwag makes his bat do the talking with a blazing half-century! A glimpse of what’s to come! Watch the #DPWorldMensU19AsiaCup2026, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV https://t.co/nJTjysvze4 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 6, 2026

Indian captain Raichandani scored his second fifty-plus score in Youth ODIs this year off 59 balls with 7 fours. He has earlier scored century against Australia in September.

Earlier, Punjab pacer Ishan Sood (3/18) and Arjun Rajput (3/8) helped Indians bowl out Nepal for just 128 in 42.3 overs. Darsh Sonar top-scored for Nepal with 43 off 93 balls with 1 six and 1 four.

India piled up 129 for no loss in a mere 19.1 overs to win with 185 balls to spare and begin their campaign in style.

Put in to bat first by Indian captain Raichandani, Nepal slipped to 51 for four at one stage and despite Sonar’s watchful 43 and Aashish Luthar’s 29, they were bundled out for 128 in 42.3 overs.

While Sood claimed three wickets at the top to break the back of Nepal’s batting, Rajput picked up his wickets late in the innings.

India’s run chase was off to a confident start with Raichandani taking early initiative. Indian skipper scored 53 not out off 63 balls with seven hits to the fence. He was the star batter in the four-dayers against Australia in September this year, scoring 250 runs in three innings, including a top score of 240 in the first game.

India’s playing 11 also included former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid’s son Anvay Dravid but he didn’t get a chance to bat on Friday. India will face Pakistan in their next match on Sunday.

Brief scores: Nepal U19 128 in 42.3 overs (Darsh Sonar 43; Ishan Sood 3/18, Arjun Rajput 3/8) lost to India U19 129 for 0 in 19.1 overs (Lakshya Raichandani 53 not out, Aaryavir Sehwag 70 not out) by 10 wickets