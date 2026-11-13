WATCH: Will Young comes up with career-best knock of 125 after two dropped catches in 4th ODI

New Zealand opener Will Young smashed 125 off 108 balls to power the side to 333 in the 4th ODI match vs India at Mount Maunganui on Friday.

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NZ's Will Young celebrates after completing a century in 4th ODI vs India. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 4th ODI: New Zealand opener Will Young rode his luck and came up trumps in the 4th ODI against India at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday. Young was remarkably dropped off back-to-back deliveries of Auqib Nabi while batting on just 5 and piled up the fifth ODI ton of his career to power New Zealand to 333 in a must-win game for the home side.

Mitchell Santner’s side are trailing India 2-0 in the series heading into the 4th game with one match remaining in the series on Sunday. Young was dropped off successive deliveries by Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan but carried on to smash a 88-ball century to set up a massive total for NZ.

WATCH Will Young score his 5th ODI century HERE…

A TON OF CLASS! Will Young gets to a well-deserved ODI hundred off just 88 balls. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 4th ODI LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/HKgrgh9xdD — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 13, 2026

Young was eventually dismissed for 125 off 108 balls – a career-best score in ODIs – with 4 sixes an 14 fours. It was also the second-highest score by a New Zealand opener against India in ODIs. Devon Conway holds the record with a score of 138 against India at Indore in 2023.

Former New Zealand opener Nathan Astle has scored 120 at Rajkot in 1999 as well as 117 and 115 not out in Colombo and Harare in 2001 and 2005 respectively.

Virat Kohli went up to Will Young and hilariously asked him if he was ever dropped twice in the same over. “Well, the first one, obviously a little bit disappointed, but at the same time relieved. The second one, you just got to laugh it off. Virat came up to me and I said, ‘Have you ever been dropped twice in an over?’ He laughs and said no, so just brush it off and next ball,” Young told the broadcasters in the innings break.

Asked about his career-best knock of 125, Will Young said, “A little bit of relief, firstly, but no, it’s been amazing to spend some time in the middle. Obviously a little bit of fortune early in my innings, but I managed to stick at it and put a decent score together with a few partnerships in the middle.”

Will Young and Tim Seifert get NZ off to flying start

Young and his opening partner Tim Seifert (58, 48 balls) gave New Zealand a flying start to the home team adding 85 runs in 12 overs. Seifert took the lead, bringing up his maiden ODI half century in 41 balls.

The Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper was severe on pacer Gurnoor Brar, whom he carted for 6, 4, 4 and later punished Auqib Nabi for two fours in a row as well.

Young put on 90 runs for the fourth wicket with aggressive Finn Allen, who smashed 41 off 30 balls with two sixes and five fours before he fell to a brilliant diving catch by Rohit Sharma off Axar Patel. The Indian left-arm spinner, who sent back Nick Kelly with a well-flighted delivery, bowled an exemplary line conceding just 39 runs in 10 overs.

Once Young was dismissed by Naman Dhir, Indians tightened the screws, conceding only 68 runs in the last 10 overs.