WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history with KL Rahul after 32 years, first Indian opening pair to put up century stand in NZ

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul put on 130 runs for the opening wicket in reply to New Zealand total of 368 on Day 2 of 1st Test in Wellington.

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Indian openers KL Rahul (left) and Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 2 of the 1st Test vs New Zealand in Wellington. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 1st Test: Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul created history on Day 2 of the 1st Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday. After a long gap of 32 years, an Indian opening combination has put on a century stand in Tests on New Zealand soil. The last pair to achieve this feat was former India wicketkeeper Nayan Mongia and former opener Navjot Singh Sidhu in 1994.

Jaiswal, playing in his first-ever Test in New Zealand, missed his 8th Test ton by only 15 runs as he was caught behind for 85 off 89 balls with 16 fours. He put on 130 runs for the opening wicket with Rahul in just 27.5 overs in reply to New Zealand’s first innings total of 368.

It was India’s first century stand for the opening wicket in 17 Tests and 30 innings after Rahul and Jaiswal had put on 201 runs against Australia at Perth in November 2024.

WATCH Yashasvi Jaiswal complete a fifty against New Zealand on Day 2 of 1st Test HERE…

Yashasvi Bhava ✨ A fluent half-century brought up with a gorgeous straight drive. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/Vk05rOU7Ni — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 20, 2026

In the last 15 years, only four times have India put on a century partnership for the opening wicket in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries – Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul at Lord’s, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul at Centurion and Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul at Perth.

Yashasvi Jaiswal equals MS Dhoni’s record in SENA countries

Jaiswal was the aggressor in the partnership, bringing up his fifty off only 66 balls in the 23rd over of the innings while Rahul chose to bide his time. But it was the 4th time that Jaiswal was dismissed between 80 and 90 in SENA countries, to equal the record of MS Dhoni. Former India captain an head coach Rahul Dravid holds the record for 8 scores between 80 and 90 while Sachin Tendulkar has been dismissed 6 times.

The century partnership on Friday was India’s 9th in SENA with the current duo involved in 2 of these. KL Rahul is the only opener involved in four century-plus opening partnerships in SENA countries while Virender Sehwag has been involved in 3 in his career.

Rahul completed his 22nd Test fifty off 99 balls and became the first ever Indian opener with fifties in all SENA countries. He now has 13 fifties in SENA nations – the second best among openers from Asian countries and only behind legendary Sunil Gavaskar’s tally of 19 fifty-plus scores.

The Delhi Capitals batter also has an average of 49.17 currently in SENA countries with 836 runs – the best by any opener, surpassing Australia’s Travis Head, who has an average of 48.03. Indians will now look to drive home their advantage against New Zealand and post a massive first innings lead in this contest.