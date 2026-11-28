WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal pulls off stunning diving catch to dismiss Kyle Jamieson in Christchurch

Yashasvi Jaiswal produced a brilliant diving catch at deep mid-wicket to dismiss Kyle Jamieson off Akash Deep's bowling on Day 2 of the Christchurch Test. Watch here

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Yashasvi Jaiswal takes a stunning catch to dismiss Kyle Jamieson in Christchurch (Photo: BCCI)

India got a moment to cheer on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch as Yashasvi Jaiswal sent Kyle Jamieson back to the pavilion with a brilliant catch. The Indian opener was very athletic in the field, running a long way to complete a tough catch near the boundary. His effort ended Jamieson’s quick knock and gave Akash Deep another important wicket in the morning session.

The dismissal came in the 107th over at Hagley Oval, when Jamieson was looking to score quickly and put pressure on India’s bowlers.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Brilliant Catch Ends Kyle Jamieson’s Stay

Akash Deep was bowling from around the wicket when he sent down a short delivery towards Jamieson’s right shoulder. The New Zealand batter made room and tried to pull the ball towards deep mid-wicket.

However, he could not get the desired connection. The ball went towards the deep mid-wicket region, where Jaiswal was stationed near the boundary.

Jaiswal moved forward, judged the ball well and threw himself into a dive to complete the catch. The ball was close to dropping between him and KL Rahul, but the Indian fielder managed to hold on.

WATCH VIDEO HERE…

WHAT. A. TAKE. JAISU! Yashasvi Jaiswal pulls off a blinder in the deep, and Akash Deep bags his fourth. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/7P5iOqHFu2 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 28, 2026

Jamieson had to walk back after scoring 19 runs from 26 balls, including four boundaries. His aggressive approach had given New Zealand some useful runs at a time when India were trying to wrap up the lower order.

Akash Deep Gets Another Breakthrough As NZ Move To 324/8

Jamieson and Tom Blundell had added 33 runs for the eighth wicket, helping New Zealand keep the scoreboard moving. Jamieson had also taken on Akash Deep, hitting him for two boundaries before the dismissal. He had struck another four against debutant Gurnoor Brar.

The wicket brought India an important breakthrough, with New Zealand reduced to 324/8. Blundell, meanwhile, continued to hold one end together as the hosts looked to push their first-innings total further.

Akash Deep was leading India’s bowling effort and picked up his fourth wicket with Jamieson’s dismissal at that stage. He later completed a five-wicket haul as New Zealand were bowled out for 356 in 116.3 overs.