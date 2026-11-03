WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal sends major warning to New Zealand ahead of two-Test series with blazing unbeaten 155

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed five sixes in his unbeaten knock of 155 against New Zealand A in the second unofficial Test at Christchurch on Tuesday.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal roared back into form with 155 not out against New Zealand A. (Photo: IANS)

India A vs New Zealand A 2nd Unofficial Test: Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal bounced back into form after being dismissed for a duck in the first innings of the 2nd Unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 155 off 162 balls with five sixes and 15 fours as Indians ended on 282 for 2 with the game ending in a draw after Day 4 on Tuesday.

The first two India A vs New Zealand four-day matches have both ended in draws, with the Black Caps managing to hold on by 1 wicket in the first game in Lincoln last week. Trailing by 78 runs in the first innings, Jaiswal put on 247 runs for the third wicket with in-form Vidarbha batter Yash Rathod, who also remained unbeaten on 100 off 122 balls with nine fours.

The Rajasthan Royals opener completed his first fifty of the tour off 68 balls with 7 fours and a six. He took another 51 balls to complete his 18th first-class century off 119 balls with 11 fours and four sixes.

WATCH Yashasvi Jaiswal complete a century against New Zealand A on Day 4 in Christchurch HERE…

100 for yashasvi jaiswal https://t.co/DNFDMgFvSA — (@__jaisball) November 3, 2026

Indians had posted 346 runs in the first innings thanks to captain Dhruv Jurel’s century and Devdutt Padikkal’s 80-run knock. In reply, the home team posted 424 with Indian pacer Mukesh Kumar claiming a five-wicket haul and Mohammed Siraj picking up four wickets.

The second unofficial Test was called off just after Rathod completed his century, with the left-handed batter hitting nine boundaries in his 122-ball knock. Jaiswal had scores was 17, 5, 0 coming into the second innings of the match. He had also failed to get off the mark in the only Ranji Trophy 2026 match that he played against Chandigarh, prior to joining India A for the tour of New Zealand.

Starting Day 4 at 32 for no loss, Jaiswal lost opening partner Sai Sudharsan (11), who did not add anything to his overnight score. In-form Devdutt Padikkal (0) had his first failure of the ‘A’ series as he was bowled by pacer Brett Randell.

But Jaiswal looked in ominous touch and got a confident partner in Rathod, who was also not afraid to play his shots. Jaiswal, who was retained for Rs 18 crore by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, made his intent clear when he pulled Randell for a six over deep mid-wicket. Kristian Clarke and Jarrod McKay were also driven beautifully through the off-side.

The Mumbai opener was most severe on Dean Foxcroft’s part-time off-breaks which were treated with utter disdain. Four out of his five sixes came off Foxcroft.

Rathod, who scored 44 and 66 in the opening unofficial Test, once again displayed why he is rated highly in the domestic circuit. He went into the tea break at 88 not out and once the game restarted, he got his 12 runs to seal his first century on foreign soil.

Brief Scores: India A 346 and 282 for 2 in 52.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 155 not out, Yash Rathod 100 not out) drew with New Zealand A 424