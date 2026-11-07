WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams back-to-back centuries, hits 102 against New Zealand A in 3rd Unofficial Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his fine red-ball form with a 102-run knock against New Zealand A in the third unofficial Test. The India opener scored his second consecutive century as India A reached 227/2 on Day 1 in Lincoln.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal slams back-to-back centuries against New Zealand A in 3rd Unofficial Test (Photo: IANS)

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his excellent form in red-ball cricket as he scored another century against New Zealand A in the third unofficial Test in Lincoln on Saturday. The India opener smashed 102 runs off 127 balls to give the visitors a strong start on Day 1 of the four-day match.

Jaiswal registered his second successive hundred in the unofficial Test series after scoring an unbeaten 155 in the previous match in Christchurch. His latest knock included 12 boundaries and two sixes. The left-handed batter looked in control for most of his stay and put pressure on the New Zealand A bowlers with his attacking approach.

India A ended the opening day at 227/2 in 62 overs after rain forced an early end to the proceedings. Sai Sudharsan was unbeaten on 77, while captain Dhruv Jurel was batting on four.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Century Against New Zealand A

Jaiswal gave India A the perfect start after the visitors were asked to bat first. He joined hands with Sudharsan, and the duo handled the early movement before increasing the scoring rate.

The two left-handers built a massive 175-run opening partnership. Jaiswal played the attacking role, while Sudharsan focused on spending time at the crease and keeping the scoreboard moving.

Jaiswal reached his half-century and then made the most of a dropped catch when he was batting on 54. Matthew Boyle failed to hold on to an opportunity at slip, and the Indian opener punished New Zealand A soon after. He hit three consecutive boundaries before smashing a six against Zak Gibson.

The 24-year-old completed his century from just 127 deliveries, hitting two successive boundaries to reach the milestone. However, he could not stay for much longer and was dismissed for 102 after chipping a delivery towards mid-off. He also received attention from the physio during his innings due to cramps.

Back-to-back tons! Jaiswal is making all the right noises ahead of the Tests. Watch him in action in the #NZvIND Test series, starting November 19, on #SonySportsNetwork & #SonyLIV https://t.co/Uu1YXSiWQ1 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) November 7, 2026

Sai Sudharsan Gives Jaiswal Good Support

While Jaiswal dominated the bowling attack, Sudharsan played a patient innings at the other end. He took 129 balls to reach his half-century and remained unbeaten on 77 at the close of play.

After Jaiswal’s dismissal, Devdutt Padikkal joined Sudharsan but could manage only 15 runs before edging Jarrod McKay’s delivery behind the stumps. Jurel then came in and was unbeaten on four when rain stopped the match.

India A vs New Zealand A 3rd Unofficial Test: Day 1 Report

India A finished Day 1 at 227/2 after batting for 62 overs. Danru Ferns was the most successful bowler for New Zealand A, taking one wicket for 16 runs in 10 overs. McKay also picked up a wicket and conceded 45 runs.

India A will resume their first innings with Sudharsan and Jurel at the crease. The visitors will look to build on their strong start and post a big total on Day 2.

Brief Scores: India A 227/2 (62 overs) – Yashasvi Jaiswal 102, Sai Sudharsan 77*; Danru Ferns 1/16, Jarrod McKay 1/45.