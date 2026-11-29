WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s one-handed stunner against New Zealand brings back Yuvraj Singh memories

Yashasvi Jaiswal produced a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Devon Conway on Day 3 of the Christchurch Test, reminding fans of Yuvraj Singh's fielding brilliance.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal takes a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Devon Conway in Christchurch. (Photo: BCCI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal may not have done much with the bat in India’s first innings against New Zealand but he produced a moment of magic on the field on Day 3 of the second Test in Christchurch. The Indian opener pulled off a stunning one-handed catch to end Devon Conway’s stay at the crease and give his team an important breakthrough.

Jaiswal was stationed at point when Washington Sundar bowled to Conway in the 33rd over. The New Zealand opener went for an attacking shot but could not control it. Jaiswal quickly moved to his left, dived and completed a spectacular catch with one hand. His effort immediately reminded cricket fans of former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who was known for his outstanding fielding.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes A Stunning One-Handed Catch

The official Sony Sports Network account shared the video of Jaiswal’s effort and praised the Indian youngster’s fielding.

“A screamer from Jaiswal! One hand, full stretch and a moment of pure brilliance to dismiss Conway! ”

Watch Yashasvi Jaiswal’s stunning catch here

A screamer from Jaiswal! One hand, full stretch and a moment of pure brilliance to dismiss Conway! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 3, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZVIND https://t.co/3skRR5sw2d — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 29, 2026

Jaiswal’s Catch Brings Back Memories Of Yuvraj Singh

Jaiswal’s effort was special because of the speed and control he showed while completing the catch. Conway had been building a useful innings for New Zealand and had scored 51 runs off 97 deliveries before the Indian opener ended his stay.

The catch also brought back memories of Yuvraj Singh’s famous fielding efforts. In 2002 Champions Trophy, Yuvraj took a brilliant one handed catch to send Jonty Rhodes packing off Harbhajan Singh. Rhodes had tried the sweep but was unable to keep the ball down and Yuvraj dived to complete the catch.

Jaiswal’s effort in Christchurch carried a similar touch of athleticism and sharp reflexes, drawing comparisons with the former India star.

Fielding Remains A Concern For India In Christchurch

Jaiswal’s catch gave something to cheer for India but fielding was still a cause for concern for the team. India had dropped several chances during the match, with nine catches going down by the time the report was published.

India’s spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule had also expressed disappointment with the team’s fielding after the second day’s play. He felt India could have restricted New Zealand to 40-50 fewer runs with better efforts in the field.

Jaiswal’s stunning catch was therefore a much-needed bright moment for the visitors. The youngster showed that India still had the ability to produce special moments, even as the team looked for a way back into the Christchurch Test.