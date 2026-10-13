Watch: Yusuf Pathan turns back time, smashes four gigantic sixes against Australia Champions

Yusuf Pathan's explosive wrist power still remains as it was during his prime days as the cricketer turned politician smashed four big sixes against Australia Champions

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Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/watch-yusuf-pathan-turns-back-time-smashes-four-gigantic-sixes-against-australia-champions-8535548/ Copy

Title : April 2018, Mohali, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2018, Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Kings XI Punjab Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad,Match 16,KXIP Vs SRH,KXIP,SRH Caption : Mohali: Yusuf Pathan of Sunrisers Hyderabad in action during an IPL 2018 match between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 19, 2018. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

Former India batter and two-time world cup winner Yusuf Pathan turned back the clock one more time during his most recent appearance at the World Championship of Legends season 3 where he has turned up for the India Champions, that too, in vintage fashion. Pathan, who retired from professional cricket five years ago, is now an active politician with the Trinamool Congress Party.

Despite leaving the cricket field for a long time now, Yusuf Pathan has certainly not forgotten how to punish the bowlers. Just like he used to do it back in the days, during his prime, Pathan smashed gigantic sixes against the Australia Champions and he also chose four different bowlers to do so.

It was during the WCL season 3 opener between India and Australia that Yusuf Pathan went back in time. During his knock of 37 off 20 in India Champions’ 46-run victory, Pathan smashed four sixes and a boundary that had his fans experience nostalgia.

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Yusuf Pathan hit his first six off Ben Laughlin in a sumptuous manner as he kneeled down to send the ball flying over the rope. Then he converted a full toss from D Arcy Short towards the legside and five to six rows back.

Yusuf Pathan goes full BEAST MODE, smashing six sixes in a single over Absolute carnage! @iamyusufpathan #WCL https://t.co/lC2BKpAJPV — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) October 12, 2026

Pathan then dragged an outside off-stump delivery to another massive six despite miscuing the shot and sending the ball straight up. The 43-year-old smashed his last six off Ben Hilfenhaus with an effortless pull shot. The power on his wrists are still intact and in spite of turning over 40 years of age, Pathan made it look very easy.

India Champions look to bounce back after losing to Bangladesh

Meanwhile, the Indian team, currently sitting fifth in the points table, will be hoping to bounce right back up after losing their previous encounter against Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Champions had posted 141 runs on the board, thanks to Rony Talukdar’s 40, Nasir Hossain’s 24 and Arafat Sunny’s 37.

In response, the Indian team folded for just 138 runs as no batter was able to even score 30 runs in the match. Irfan Pathan scored 24 whereas Rishi Dhawan and Pawan Negi added 24 and 26 respectively. Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla also tried his best by smashing 24 off 18 at a strike rate of over 130 but the India Champions fell short by three runs.

The India Champions will now face the West Indies Champions in their next match later today from 9:00PM (IST) onwards at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.