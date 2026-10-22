‘We just watch the ball and hit hard’: Sanju Samson reveals secret behind 93 run partnership with Abhishek Sharma

Sanju Samson won Player of the Match for his 67 off 33 balls and revealed his simple mantra with Abhishek Sharma after India beat New Zealand in 1st T20I.

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Sanju Samson revealed his simple mantra with Abhishek Sharma after India beat New Zealand in 1st T20I. (Photo: BCCI)

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has opened up on what went behind his successful opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma, saying that the duo like to keep things simple rather than complicate it with a plan. Their aggressive start helped India chase down 226 against New Zealand in the first T20I and secure their highest successful run chase in the format.

Samson played a key role in the four-wicket victory at Hagley Oval, scoring 67 off just 33 balls with eight fours and four sixes. Abhishek also made a quick 29 off 12 deliveries as the pair added 93 runs for the opening wicket. After their dismissals, Shreyas Iyer’s 42 and Naman Dhir’s unbeaten 42 guided India to the target with two balls remaining.

Sanju Samson explains his partnership with Abhishek Sharma

Samson, who received the Player of the Match award, said he enjoys batting alongside Abhishek and believes their attacking style has worked well for the team.

“We do have a lot of conversations happening in the middle, but nothing makes sense actually. We just watch the ball and hit hard. It has been working very well for us and I like batting with him at the top,” Samson said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The wicketkeeper-batter also revealed that the opening pair began to believe they could finish the chase early after making a flying start in the powerplay.

India’s powerplay put New Zealand under pressure

Samson explained that the ball was swinging in the early stages, but the surface allowed the batters to play their shots once they settled in. He and Abhishek decided to maintain a positive approach instead of allowing the conditions to slow them down.

“The ball was swinging around a lot, I think in the second half, a bit too much actually. But off the surface it was coming on very nicely. So I think me and Abhi just felt like keeping the shape and having a very positive intent in the powerplay.

“Once we got off to a flying start, we felt the match could be finished in the first half as well. Six overs, 90-odd runs – that was a great start today. So I think we just wanted to go all out.”

Samson calls India’s win a team effort

Samson’s dismissal in the ninth over gave New Zealand an opportunity to fight back, but India’s middle order held its nerve to complete the chase. He credited the entire team for contributing to the opening victory.

“It feels really good. I think, yes, we are just in the moment where the match has been won.

“Whatever contribution you make, I think it feels good to end up on the winning side. So it’s a really great contribution from all of us in the team. So it was completely a team game today. So really happy that we started off nicely for the series,” he added.

Sanju Samson talks about changing pitch conditions

Samson also said his reading of the pitch while keeping wickets did not fully match what he experienced while batting. He noticed a difference between the first and second innings, with dew helping the ball come onto the bat more easily.

“Absolutely, you definitely think about your batting while you are keeping wickets. But I think today I summed up my way to play the game while keeping.

“But when I came to bat, it was completely different. In the first half, the ball was stopping a bit from the length area, but in the second half I think the ball was coming on very nicely with heavy dew in the outfield. So I really enjoyed the batting.”

India will now look to build on their winning start when the second T20I takes place at the same venue on Saturday.