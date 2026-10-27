“We want players who fit our team”: Abhishek Nayar shares UP Warriorz’s WPL 2027 Auction plan

UP Warriorz's head coach Abhishek Nayar shares their plan to pick the right players at the WPL 2027 auction. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Abhishek Nayar on UP Warriorz's WPL 2027 auction plan (Image - X)

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction will take place in Kochi on October 28. UP Warriorz have kept 11 players and will now look to add more players to their team.

The team has kept some experienced players and some young players. Former Australia captain Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, England’s Sophie Ecclestone and USA player Tara Norris are the overseas players. Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal and Shikha Pandey are the Indian players. Young players Kranti Gaud, Shipra Giri and Simran Shaikh are also in the team.

UP Warriorz have seven spots left to fill in the auction. Two spots are for overseas players. The team will look for players who can help them win matches. They will focus on picking players who fit the team’s needs.

Head Coach Abhishek Nayar joined the team before the 2026 season. He said that keeping these 11 players gives the team a good base. UP Warriorz will now look to pick the remaining players and complete their team.

“We have a strong group in place and the players understand our environment and what we want to achieve. At the auction, we are not looking at it as a chance to simply add names. We want players who complement what we already have, who give us options with both bat and ball, and who can handle different roles depending on the match situation. Balance and flexibility will be very important for us,” said Abhishek Nayar, Head Coach, UP Warriorz.

“We have also been clear about our belief in Indian talent. There are players in the auction pool who are hungry to improve and are ready for the demands of this level. If we can identify the right ones and give them the right platform, that is good for the team and for their development as well,” he added.

Kshemal Waingankar, COO and Director of Cricket at Capri Sports, said the team will follow the same plan at the auction that it followed while keeping its players.

“We went into the retentions with a clear idea of the kind of team we want to build, and the auction is a continuation of that. We have a core that gives us quality and experience, and now it is about adding the right pieces around it. We will be disciplined and stay true to our plan rather than being drawn into decisions that do not fit the squad. Our aim is to build a team that can perform consistently, and to keep creating an environment where Indian talent can grow and make its mark at the highest level,” said Kshemal Waingankar, COO & Director of Cricket, Capri Sports.