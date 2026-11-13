‘We will keep winning trophies’: Harmanpreet Kaur reflects on India’s maiden Women’s ODI WC win at Wax Statue unveiling in Jaipur

Harmanpreet Kaur has called India's maiden Women's ODI World Cup triumph a dream come true. The former captain believes the victory will inspire young girls and bring a major change to women's cricket in India.

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Harmanpreet Kaur during the unveiling of her wax statue in Jaipur. (Photo: PTI)

Former India women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur believes the team’s maiden Women’s ODI World Cup title is only the start of a successful period for Indian women’s cricket. She described the historic victory as a dream come true and said the team would aim to win more trophies in the coming years.

Harmanpreet was speaking to the media in Jaipur on Friday after the unveiling of her wax statue. The statue will be placed alongside those of two legendary Indian cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. The recognition marks another special moment in the career of the Indian batter, who played an important role in the growth of women’s cricket in the country.

Harmanpreet Kaur Calls World Cup Victory A Dream Come True

India’s Women’s ODI World Cup triumph was a major moment for the team after years of hard work and efforts to establish themselves among the top sides in world cricket.

Speaking about the achievement Harmanpreet said that winning the trophy was a dream come true that she had carried from the beginning of her cricketing journey. She also expressed confidence that the team would continue to bring more success to the country.

“For me, it was a very big achievement. I think it was the hard work of so many years, and there was always just one dream-to make India win the World Cup. And when we won it, a very big dream came true, and I’m sure that in the coming times, we will keep winning trophies like this,” she said.

Harmanpreet Reacts To Wax Statue Alongside Sachin, Dhoni

The Indian star also spoke about the honour of having her wax statue placed alongside Tendulkar and Dhoni. While she called it a major achievement, Harmanpreet was quick to acknowledge the legendary status of the two former India captains.

“See, I think they are very great cricketers. I am still not at that level, but for me, it is a very big achievement that my statue is being made, and I’m sure that upcoming cricketers will get even more motivation from this and will be able to do well for the country,” she said.

She also shared an inspiring message for young girls who want to take up cricket professionally. Harmanpreet said aspiring players should dream of representing India and work hard to achieve that goal.

“See, I think everyone should dream. When I started playing too, first of all, I had the biggest dream of representing the country. And I’m sure today here also, so many young kids have come who look so excited, and today by meeting them I can motivate them, and in the coming times, they will also motivate future generations,” she said.

Harmanpreet Hopes Young Players Will Change Women’s Cricket

Harmanpreet also spoke about the next generation of Indian cricketers and referred to young batting talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi as an example of an aggressive approach. She hopes young women cricketers will bring a similar fearless style to the game and make India proud.

“Yes, definitely, like right now he has set an example with the way he is playing cricket. And I’m sure that the new young girls coming up will also play aggressive cricket like this, and across the entire country and the entire world, they will change the image of women’s cricket and try to play impressive cricket in the same way,” she said.

Comparing the impact of India’s 1983 Men’s World Cup win with the recent women’s triumph, Harmanpreet said the latest achievement could bring a similar change to the women’s game.

“Yes, definitely. As we saw when India won the World Cup for the first time in ’83, after that the whole landscape of men’s cricket changed. Similarly, right now the landscape of women’s cricket seems to be changing, and I’m sure this is just the beginning; in the coming times, we will do even better,” she added.