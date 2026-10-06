Weeks after Asian Games 2026 gold, Harmapreet Kaur quits Indian captaincy

Harmanpreet Kaur had famously guided the Indian team to their first-ever ICC Women's Cricket World Cup title last year in Navi Mumbai

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India women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur poses with her gold medal after India’s victory over Sri Lanka in the women’s cricket final at the Asian Games 2026 in Nisshin, Japan, on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

In an unexpected and shocking development, Indian batter Harmanpreet Kaur, who recently led India’s women’s team to Asian Games 2026 gold medal, has stepped down from national team’s leadership duties across all formats with immediate effect.

Harmanpreet Kaur made this announcement through a lengthy and emotional Instagram post. This comes as an absolute shocker, given the fact that she led India to its first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup title last year in November after beating the mighty South Africans in the finale at Navi Mumbai.

In fact, Harmanpreet led the Indian team to back-to-back women’s cricket gold medals at the recently concluded Asian Games on September 22 and less than a month later, she has given up on leadership duties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harmann (@imharmanpreet_kaur)

Before the Asian Games gold, Harmanpreet and her side had defeated Sri Lanka in the women’s Asia Cup final. It was her and the Indian team’s third major silverware in less than 12 months. Although this might hurt a lot of her fans, but as an individual, especially as the captain, this is really an ideal situation for anyone to step aside from leadership duties.

“Today, I step down as captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team across all formats. This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life,” Harmanpreet Kaur wrote on her latest Instagram post.

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The sacrifices that Harmanpreet Kaur made in her cricketing career has not gone in vain. Nobody knows what the future holds but at present, she is the most successful captain that the Indian women’s team has ever seen.

There have been many – Diana Edulji, Mithali Raj, Anjum Chopra and Jhulan Goswami among others but there was and never will be anyone like Harmanpreet. From scoring runs to handling a young team in crunch situations, the 37-year-old has been through it all.

In her statement, Harmanpreet admitted that at times, during her captaincy, she had to put aside her own personal ambitions for the betterment of the team, just like a true captain does.

“I have given everything I had to this team and to Indian women’s cricket — my blood, my sweat, my time, and many times, a part of my own game and personal ambitions. There were moments when I had to put my individual performance, my own growth, and what I wanted for myself aside, because I believed the team had to come first,” the right-hand batter added.

Well before she laid her hands on an elusive ICC trophy, Harmanpreet had her own moments of aggression and sheer controversy. The most notable is the incident that happened during an one-dya international between India and Bangladesh in July 2023.

A disagreement with the umpire over a slip catch filled Harmanpreet with so much rage that she smashed the stumps with her bat and dragged the issue right until the end.

She had even called out the umpire for giving “pathetic” decisions and also had a heated exchange with Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana in the post-match photo session. It resulted in a two-match ban and a 75% match fee fine imposed by the International Cricket Council but this incident well and truly depicts just how emotional and serious she was about the national team.

And just like everyone does, Harmanpreet Kaur grew from her mistakes.

“As a captain, I have had to make difficult decisions. Decisions that were not always understood, not always easy, and sometimes came at a personal cost. But every decision I made was with one intention – to make this TEAM better and to give other players the opportunity to grow, believe in themselves and become the best versions of themselves.

She has literally seen it all. From heartbreaks and criticism to the pinnacle of the sport.

“I have seen the lowest moments, the heartbreak, the criticism, the doubts and the days when nothing seemed to go our way. And I have also experienced the highest highs – the victories, the celebrations, the pride of representing our country, and the moments that made every sacrifice worth it,” Harmanpreet added.

The 37-year-old Punjab-born batter concluded her emotional post by thanking her teammates, coaching staff and the BCCI management for standing by her through ups and downs.

Other than the silverwares, Harmanpreet also holds a couple of captaincy records. In T20Is, she has won the most matches as captain after 150 or more matches, only Indian captain to win the Women’s World Cup as well as multiple Asia Cup titles.

She is also the only Indian women’s captain to guide the national side to a win in a Test match at the iconic Lord’s.

Though she has stepped down from the leadership role, Harmanpreet is expected to help the Indian team further with her batting.