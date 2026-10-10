West Indies achieves massive record after win over India in second T20I

Shai Hope's West Indies achieved a huge record against India in the second match of the T20I series. Scroll down to read the full story.

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West Indies achieves huge record vs India in the second T20I

The second match of the T20I series was played between India and West Indies at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, where the hosts displayed an impressive performance to seal the second match by a big margin of 6 wickets.

This match was filled with chaos and intense as both teams showcased sensational performances for their respective side. For West Indies, captain Shai Hope played a phenomenal innings as he played an innings of 102-runs off 45 balls. In his knock, he smashed 6 fours and 9 sixes at a strike rate of 226.

On the other hand, players like Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd also played a crucial role for West Indies as building a partnership with Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford gave a strong start to his side and continued his attacking approach, which helped his side to reach a good stage.

Speaking about his performance in the second T20I of the series, Sherfane Rutherford scored 84 runs off 37 balls. In his knock, he smashed 7 fours and 7 sixes at a strike rate of 227. Meanwhile, there was one more star, who gave a finishing touch in the match. Romario Shepherd, faced 13 balls in the match, where he managed to score 34 runs, including 3 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 261.

After this big victory against India in the second T20I of the series. West Indies achieved a huge record as they registered the highest successful run chase in a T20I match. Ahead of West Indies, Australia achieved this milestone to chase a highest total against India, which was 223-runs in November 2023.

West Indies’ successful chase in Ranchi during the second T20I is now their highest-ever run chase in T20 cricket. Their previous best came against South Africa in Johannesburg on January 11, 2015, when they chased down a target of 232 runs.