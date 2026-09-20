West Indies announce ODI and T20I squads for eight-match series against India

West Indies have announced their ODI and T20I squad for the eight-match series against India, starting September 27. Scroll down to read the full story.

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West Indies announce squads for India series

West Indies have announced their squads for three ODIs and five T20Is against India. The series will be played in eight cities from September 27 to October 18.

The Shai Hope-led teams will face India, the No. 1-ranked team in both formats. Most of the players from the recent ODI series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand have kept their places.

John Campbell has returned to the ODI team after missing the last two matches against New Zealand because of a hamstring injury.

Ackeem Auguste will not travel to India as he is recovering from surgery he had in August. Jewel Andrew has replaced him and can play as a top or middle-order batter.

Shimron Hetmyer played the last two ODIs against New Zealand but will not play the ODI series in India. He has been given more time to recover after the CPL and will join the team for the T20I series.

The first two ODIs against India will be the final matches in the current World Cup automatic qualification race. However, West Indies cannot move ahead of their closest rivals in the points table, whatever the results. They will therefore have to play the ICC qualification tournament early next year.

Ahead of this important series against India, West Indies’ head coach Daren Sammy opened up on the importance of this series. “Playing against the top team in the world presents us with a chance to fine tune and improve our performances as an ODI team which has seen quality performances across the cycle.”

“The series also creates a valuable platform to assess players who are stepping into important roles for this series with a long-term target of competing in the World Cup in 2027,” he added.

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford and Jayden Seales

West Indies T20I squad: Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer