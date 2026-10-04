When will legendary players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return to Team India after ODI series vs WI?

When will the legendary duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return to the Indian team in the ODI format? Scroll down to read the full story.

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When will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return to team India?

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli played all three matches in India’s ODI series against West Indies. The three-match series ended on Saturday, October 3, with West Indies beating India by five wickets in New Chandigarh. India won the series 2-1 after winning the first two matches.

Rohit had a good series with the bat. He scored 32 runs in the first ODI, followed it with 101 runs in the second match and then made 92 runs in the third game. Kohli also started the series with a big knock of 139 not out. He scored 29 runs in the second ODI but was out for a golden duck in the final match.

The two senior batters gave Indian fans some good batting moments during the series. However, Rohit and Kohli will now have to wait for their next ODI match. India does not have any ODI match scheduled for the next month, so the two players will not be seen in 50-over action during this period.

Rohit and Kohli are expected to return to ODI cricket during India’s tour of New Zealand. India will travel to New Zealand later this month for a long tour. The tour will have five T20I matches, five ODI matches and two Test matches between the two teams.

The tour will start with the T20I series in Christchurch on October 22. After the T20I matches, India and New Zealand will play five ODIs. The first ODI will be played at Eden Park in Auckland on November 4. The other four matches will be played later in the series.

The BCCI’s senior men’s selection committee has not announced India’s team for the New Zealand tour yet. However, Rohit and Kohli are expected to be picked for the ODI matches. Their recent performances against West Indies have also kept them in the picture for the 50-over games.

Rohit has played 14 ODIs in New Zealand so far and has scored 437 runs in 13 innings. He is still waiting for his first ODI century in the country. The former India captain has scored four half-centuries in New Zealand and will look to add a century to his record when India return for the upcoming ODI series.