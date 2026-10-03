Who is Anshul Kamboj? Meet star from MS Dhoni’s CSK who made his India ODI debut against West Indies

Who Is Anshul Kamboj? Know all about India’s new ODI debutant, including his age, Haryana cricket journey, domestic record, IPL career and family background.

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Anshul Kamboj made his ODI debut for India against West Indies. (Photo: BCCI/X)

Anshul Kamboj has earned his ODI debut for India in the third and final ODI against West Indies in New Chandigarh on Saturday, October 3. The right-arm pacer came into the playing XI after Prasidh Krishna was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Kamboj was called up to the squad while he was playing for India A against Australia A.

The 25-year-old has been on the selectors’ radar for some time because of his consistent performances in domestic cricket. His India debut in the 50-over format is another big step in a journey that has already taken him from Haryana cricket to the IPL and the Indian Test team.

Who is Anshul Kamboj?

Born on December 6, 2000, in Karnal, Haryana, Kamboj is a right-handed batter and right-arm fast-medium bowler. He began his cricketing journey in Haryana, and slowly worked his way up the domestic circuit.

Kamboj made his first-class debut for Haryana in February 2022. He soon became an important part of the team’s bowling attack and also impressed in List A cricket. During the 2023-24 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he picked up 17 wickets in 10 matches as Haryana won the tournament.

Kamboj’s historic Ranji Trophy performance

One of the biggest moments of Kamboj’s domestic career came in November 2024. Playing for Haryana against Kerala, he took all 10 wickets in an innings.

With that performance, Kamboj became only the third bowler to take all 10 wickets in a single Ranji Trophy innings. His achievement further increased his reputation as a bowler capable of making a big impact in long-format cricket.

His overall first-class record has also been impressive. Before his ODI debut, he had taken 116 wickets in 38 first-class matches, including five five-wicket hauls.

From IPL to Team India

Kamboj’s domestic performances earned him an IPL opportunity with Mumbai Indians in 2024. He later moved to Chennai Super Kings and became part of their bowling group.

Across 25 IPL matches, Kamboj has taken 31 wickets, with his best figures being 3/13. His experience of the league has helped him deal with pressure and face some of the best batters in world cricket.

He also made his Test debut for India against England at Manchester in July 2025, taking one wicket in the match.

The story behind Kamboj’s cricket journey

Kamboj’s rise has also been backed strongly by his family. His father, Udham Singh, reportedly travelled around 80 kilometres every day for several years to take him for cricket training. The family later shifted to Karnal to support his cricket career.

Now, after making his mark in domestic cricket, the IPL and Test cricket, Kamboj has received another opportunity in India colours. His ODI debut against West Indies marks the latest chapter in his journey from Haryana to the international stage.