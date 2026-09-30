Who is Auqib Nabi? Meet Baramulla pacer making his India debut against West Indies in the second ODI

Who is Auqib Nabi? From travelling from Baramulla for cricket training to starring in the Ranji Trophy, here’s the story of India’s latest ODI debutant.

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Auqib Nabi made his India ODI debut against West Indies in Guwahati. (Photo: BCCI/X)

Baramulla-born cricketer Auqib Nabi Dar has finally reached the international stage. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer was handed his India ODI debut against West Indies in the second ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday, replacing Nitish Kumar Reddy in India’s playing XI.

The 29-year-old has earned his opportunity after a remarkable run in domestic cricket. Nabi was the leading wicket-taker in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, taking 60 wickets in 10 matches as Jammu and Kashmir won their maiden Ranji Trophy title. He was also named Player of the Series for his outstanding campaign.

Team India playing XI for 2nd ODI against West Indies

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Who is Auqib Nabi?

Auqib Nabi was born on 4 November 1996 in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. He bowls right-arm medium and is known for his control and ability to move the ball. He has been one of J&K’s most important bowlers in recent seasons.

His rise has been built on strong domestic performances. Nabi took 44 wickets in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy before producing an even bigger season in 2025-26. His 60 wickets came at an average of 12.57, with his best innings figures being 7/24.

Another dream come true in blue ✨ Congratulations to Auqib Nabi as he receives his ODI debut cap from Vice-captain KL Rahul #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ pic.twitter.com/1kxKme516R — BCCI (@BCCI) September 30, 2026

How did Nabi rise from Baramulla?

Nabi’s journey to the India team has not been a straightforward one. He grew up in Baramulla where he had little access to proper facilities for cricket and used to travel to Srinagar for training on better pitches.

Reports about his early career have also highlighted that he did not even have his own pair of spike shoes when he attended his first trials. His journey from local cricket to the Jammu and Kashmir senior team was built through years of hard work and regular domestic performances.

Nabi’s breakthrough Ranji season

The 2025-26 Ranji Trophy became the biggest turning point in Nabi’s career. He played a major role in J&K’s historic title-winning campaign and finished the tournament with 60 wickets.

His bowling was particularly important in the knockout stages. He took nine wickets in the semi-final against Bengal and then produced another strong performance in the final against Karnataka.

From IPL auction to India debut

Nabi’s domestic success also earned him a major IPL opportunity. Delhi Capitals bought him for Rs 8.40 crore at the IPL 2026 auction after a competitive bidding battle.

He later received his maiden India Test call-up as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement for the Sri Lanka series, although he did not make his Test debut then.

Now, after years of domestic cricket, Nabi has finally made his India ODI debut. His first appearance against West Indies marks another major step in the remarkable rise of the Baramulla-born cricketer.