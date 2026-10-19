Who is Chinmay Sutar, only 2nd batter ever to cross 400-run mark in Ranji Trophy, his father batted with Sachin Tendulkar

Mizoram's Chinmay Sutar has become only the second batter from India to score 400 or more runs in domestic cricket in Ranji Trophy 2026 Plate League match vs Nagaland on Monday.

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Mizoram batter Chinmay Sutar. (Source: Instagram)

Nagaland vs Mizoram Ranji Trophy 2026: History was created in Plate League of Ranji Trophy 2026 season once again as Mizoram batter Chinmay Sutar, playing just his second first-class match, scored an incredible 400 not out against Nagaland. Sutar became just the second batter ever to score 400 or more in Ranji Trophy cricket history and second-highest individual run-scorer in the tournament.

Sutar remained unbeaten on 400 off 517 balls, surpassing Prithvi Shaw’s score of 378 during his knock to help Mizoram pile up 581 for 9 declared after electing to bat first at Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima. Sutar became the second player to score a quadruple century in Indian domestic cricket, with the first one being BB Nimbalkar, who while playing for Maharashtra, scored 443 not out against in Pune in 1948.

Chinmay Sutar becomes the 2nd ever Indian and 12th overall in First Class cricket history to reach the 400* mark. After 78 year’s an Indian notched up 400* figure.

The last one was Bhausaheb B Nimbalkar -443* not against Kathiawar at Poona (Pune) 1948-49 https://t.co/xpPWOnf48N — Rithik Rajeev Yadav (@Rithikdb5) October 19, 2026

Sutar became the 10th batter overall to score 400 in the history of the game and joined the elite list of batters that includes Brian Lara, Sir Donald Bradman and other top cricketers. In his debut match against Manipur, Sutar had scored 99 and was run out in the second innings.

But Sutar actually hails from Mumbai and has turned out for Maratha Royals in the Mumbai Cricket League (MCL) and was the Orange Cap winner in the 2025 season. He recently decided to sign up for Mizoram after failing to secure a berth in Mumbai side.

Sutar smashed 46 fours and seven sixes in his incredible knock. He was 231 when the last batter, Lalrempuia, joined him. After Sutar’s 400, Sutar declared the innings at 581 for 9.

(More to come)