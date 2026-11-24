Who is Harpreet Singh Bhatia? Former Indian U-19 batter to score hundred against India A in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Harpreet Singh Bhatia also represented several Indian Premier League franchises, including two-time runners-up Punjab Kings

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File photo of Harpreet Singh Bhatia. (Photo: UAE Cricket/X)

Harpreet Singh Bhatia grabbed attention with a brilliant century against India A in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 today. The 35-year-old batter scored 130 off 144 balls to help the United Arab Emirates post 249/8 in their Group B match in Doha. His innings was particularly special as he scored it against the country where he was born and played most of his cricket.

Harpreet has a long history in Indian domestic cricket. He represented Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and played 86 first-class matches in India. He also represented India at the Under-19 level before moving on to senior domestic cricket.

The left-handed batter has also been part of the Indian Premier League. He featured in nine IPL matches, representing Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiants. Apart from domestic and franchise cricket in India, he also played club cricket in the United Kingdom.

Harpreet became a citizen of the UAE earlier in 2026 and made his international debut for the country in April. He qualified to represent the UAE on the basis of his passport under the applicable eligibility provisions.

Against India A, Harpreet showed his experience by holding the UAE innings together after the team lost its opening wickets cheaply. He struck 12 fours and four sixes, with his first six off Harshit Rana bringing up his seventh List A century. He also went past his previous highest List A score of 121.

Speaking after his innings, Harpreet said he was motivated to score against a strong Indian side.

“There was always motivation to score against a big team. And India is a very good side, and I’m glad that I made it,” he said.

He also revealed that he had a feeling he would score a century on Guru Nanak Jayanti.

“I had a thought this morning that today is Guru Nanak Jayanti. I got a feeling that I’m going to score a hundred today. So it has come after a very long time on Guru Nanak Jayanti. I want to wish everyone a happy Gurpurab,” he added.

Harpreet was eventually dismissed by Arshad Khan in the 47th over. Arshad finished with figures of 4/43 in his 10 overs, making him India’s most successful bowler.

India A through to semi-finals

Despite Harpreet’s century, UAE’s total of 249/8 was not enough to stop India A. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a stunning response with 204 off just 53 balls, helping India A chase down the target in 14.2 overs. The 14-year-old smashed seven fours and 28 sixes as India A won by seven wickets.

The victory was important for India A, who had entered the match under pressure after losing to Pakistan Shaheens in their previous Group B fixture.

Header: Who Is Harpreet Singh Bhatia? Former India U-19 Batter Who Scored 130 Against India A